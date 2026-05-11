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JUDGES TO DETERMINE NEED FOR GRAND JURY – TOOELE, UTAH

Tooele, Utah — The next regularly scheduled meeting of Utah’s grand jury panel of judges will be on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Tooele 3rd District Courthouse, located at 74 S. 100 E. #14, Tooele, UT 84074.1

The purpose of the meeting is to hear testimony, if any, to determine whether a grand jury should be summoned based upon evidence of criminal activity. The panel of judges will hear, in secret, individuals claiming information that justifies calling a grand jury. Individuals appearing before the panel of judges will be placed under oath. An individual who testifies must be prepared to provide evidence to support a claim that justifies calling a grand jury. The Attorney General, a county attorney, district attorney, or special prosecutor appointed under U.C.A. section 77-10a-1 can also present evidence of criminal activity. Controversies between individual parties, civil matters, and matters that are subject to criminal appeal will not be considered.

Those wanting to testify before the panel of judges should contact Keri Sargent, Deputy District Court Administrator, Administrative Office of the Courts, at (801) 238-7547 by Monday, June 1, 2026, at noon, to schedule an appointment and arrange to receive further specific instructions. Any individual needing special accommodation during the hearing must notify panel staff at least three business days prior to the hearing. If no appointments are scheduled by the appointed time, the meeting will be canceled without further notice.

The current members of the grand jury panel of judges are: Supervising Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills, 3rd District Court; Judge Roger Griffin, 4th District Court; Judge Blaine Rawson, 2nd District Court; Judge Matthew Bell, 5th District Court; and Judge Matthew Bates, 3rd District Court. Additional information regarding the grand jury panel of judges is available at the Utah Court’s websiteor in the Utah Code.3

 

1 Utah’s grand jury statute requires a panel of judges selected from throughout the state to hold a hearing in each judicial district every three years.

Grand Jury Schedule

77-10a-2. Panel of judges — Appointment — Membership — Ordering of grand jury

 

 

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JUDGES TO DETERMINE NEED FOR GRAND JURY – TOOELE, UTAH

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