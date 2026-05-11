Hurricane Hunters promote readiness ahead of 2026 hurricane season

As the 2026 hurricane season approaches, the 403rd Wing is strengthening community preparedness efforts through a series of educational outreach events held during National Hurricane Preparedness Week.

The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, known as the “Hurricane Hunters,” partnered with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to conduct a Hurricane Awareness Tour, May 4–6.

The tour included stops in Sarasota, Florida; Mobile, Alabama; and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The initiative connected Gulf Coast communities with hurricane experts, scientists and aircrew members, offering residents an opportunity to learn how storm forecasting supports public safety. Attendees also toured aircraft used in hurricane reconnaissance and storm data collection.

“The more educated the public is, the safer they are,” said Capt. Allan Bolton, 53rd WRS pilot. “Understanding our mission is essential to the National Weather Service’s goal of keeping people safe. This initiative encourages individuals to take hurricanes seriously by promoting timely evacuations rather than hunkering down during a storm.”

Officials emphasized that preparation remains critical ahead of hurricane season.

“Now is the time to prepare,” said Dr. Mike Brennan, director of the National Hurricane Center. “Get your emergency supply kit ready and check whether you live in a storm surge or evacuation zone. Significant impacts can occur even without a major hurricane making landfall nearby. Heavy rainfall has been the leading cause of fatalities in tropical storms and hurricanes in the United States over the last decade, regardless of storm strength.”

Emergency management officials encourage residents to develop comprehensive hurricane preparedness plans, including identifying multiple methods for receiving forecasts and alerts, knowing evacuation routes and discussing emergency procedures with family members.

“Hurricane season is less than a month away,” said Maj. Sarah Olsen, an aerial reconnaissance weather officer with the 53rd WRS. “Prepare your emergency kits and gather supplies now. Visit Ready.gov for information on preparing your household and loved ones for severe weather. Knowing reliable sources, such as the National Hurricane Center, is essential for accessing up-to-date weather information.”

The 53rd WRS plays a vital role in improving forecast accuracy for the National Hurricane Center by collecting real-time weather data during storms. According to officials, the squadron’s reconnaissance efforts can improve hurricane track forecasts by up to 20% and intensity forecasts by up to 10%, helping save lives and reduce unnecessary evacuations along vulnerable coastal areas.

“It’s imperative to have your evacuation plan and storm preparedness kit ready so you aren’t scrambling to put it together when a storm threatens,” Brennan said.

As National Hurricane Preparedness Week continues, officials urge residents to remain vigilant and take action before severe weather develops.

For additional hurricane preparedness information, visitReady.govorNOAA Hurricane Preparedness.