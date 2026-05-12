Concrete Delivery Hose Market Competitive Overview and Industry Structure Insights

The Business Research Company’s Concrete Delivery Hose Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Concrete Delivery Hose Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The concrete delivery hose market is dominated by a mix of global industrial hose manufacturers and specialized fluid transfer solution providers. Companies are focusing on high-abrasion-resistant hose technologies, reinforced pressure-handling designs, flexible pumping solutions, and enhanced durability and safety standards to strengthen market presence and maintain reliable operational performance. Emphasis on construction efficiency, equipment compatibility, reduced maintenance downtime, and integration of advanced material technologies remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving construction and infrastructure sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Concrete Delivery Hose Market?

•According to our research, Parker Hannifin Corporation. led global sales in 2024 with a 7% market share. The engineered materials group and fluid connectors business segments of the company, which are directly involved in the concrete delivery hose market, provide a wide range of high-pressure hoses, abrasion-resistant hose systems, reinforced fluid transfer solutions, and related components that support concrete pumping operations, construction projects, and demanding industrial environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Concrete Delivery Hose Market?

Major companies operating in the concrete delivery hose market are Parker Hannifin Corporation, Liebherr Group, Gates Corporation, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Sany Group, Putzmeister Holding GmbH, Schwing America Inc., CIFA S.p.A., Concord Concrete Pumps Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Alfagomma Group, IVG Colbachini S.p.A., Hebei Orient ADMA Tech Group Co., Ltd., Qingdao Everflex Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd., UIP International Inc., Jason Industrial Inc., Novaflex Inc., PAR Group, McGill Hose & Coupling Inc., Alliance Concrete Pumps Inc., The Briggs Company, Seal Fast Inc., Construction Forms Inc., Capital Rubber Corporation.

How Concentrated Is The Concrete Delivery Hose Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 18% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and operational entry barriers, driven by stringent quality standards, compliance with industrial safety regulations, pressure resistance requirements, and the need for reliability in concrete pumping and construction environments. Leading players such as Parker Hannifin Corporation, Liebherr Group, Gates Corporation, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Sany Group, Putzmeister Holding GmbH, Schwing America Inc., CIFA S.p.A., Concord Concrete Pumps Inc., and Eaton Corporation plc. hold notable market shares through diversified product portfolios, established distributor partnerships, global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in hose engineering technologies. As demand for durable concrete pumping solutions, high-pressure transfer systems, and reliable construction equipment components grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oParker Hannifin Corporation (7%)

oLiebherr Group (2%)

oGates Corporation (2%)

oZoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (1%)

oSany Group (1%)

oPutzmeister Holding GmbH (1%)

oSchwing America Inc. (1%)

oCIFA S.p.A. (1%)

oConcord Concrete Pumps Inc. (1%)

oEaton Corporation plc (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Concrete Delivery Hose Market?

•Major raw materials suppliers in the concrete delivery hose market include Arlanxeo Holding B.V., LANXESS AG, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., TSRC Corporation, Sibur Holding PJSC, Synthos S.A., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Orion S.A., Bekaert SA, Teijin Limited, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, DuPont de Nemours Inc., BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Solvay S.A., Arkema S.A., Evonik Industries AG, NOCIL Limited, SRF Limited, Toray Industries Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Dow Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Concrete Delivery Hose Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the concrete delivery hose market include Motion Industries Inc., Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., ERIKS N.V., Rubix Group International, Wajax Corporation, SunSource Holdings Inc., Cross Company, PIRTEK USA LLC, Green Line Hose & Fittings Ltd., Ryco Hydraulics Pty Ltd, Hydroscand Group AB, Dixon Valve & Coupling Company, Hose & Rubber Supply Co., Central States Hose Inc., MFCP Inc., Amazon Hose & Rubber Company, The Hope Group LLC, Northern Industrial Supply Co., Hosemaster LLC, Singer Equities Inc., United Flexible Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Concrete Delivery Hose Market?

•Major end users in the concrete delivery hose market include Holcim Ltd., Heidelberg Materials AG, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., CRH plc, Vicat S.A., UltraTech Cement Limited, ACC Limited, Ambuja Cements Limited, Shree Cement Limited, The Ramco Cements Limited, Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., China National Building Material Co. Ltd., Votorantim Cimentos S.A., Skanska AB, VINCI S.A., Bouygues S.A., Bechtel Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited, Tata Projects Limited, Kajima Corporation, Obayashi Corporation.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•High-pressure, abrasion-resistant concrete delivery hoses are transforming the concrete delivery hose market by enhancing durability, improving operational efficiency, and enabling safe and reliable concrete placement in demanding construction environments.

•Example: In March 2025, Gates Corporation launched MegaFlex concrete hose 250, a heavy-duty concrete placement hose designed for high-pressure pumping operations.

•Its spiral-plied synthetic textile reinforcement, thick abrasion-resistant tube, and anti-static wire integration enhance pressure capacity, extend service life, improve workplace safety, and minimize maintenance downtime in challenging construction applications.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Lightweight Polyurethane Hose Technologies To Improve Concrete Pumping Efficiency

•Leveraging DN125 And Larger Diameter Hose Designs To Enhance High-Flow Concrete Pumping Efficiency

•Expanding Temperature-Resistant Material Innovations To Strengthen High-Pressure Pumping Reliability

•Integrating Anti-Static Mandrel-Built Steel Reinforced Hose Solutions To Enhance Safety

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