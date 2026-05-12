Who Are the Top Competitors in the Omics Lab Services Market Today

The Business Research Company’s Omics Lab Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Omics Lab Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The omics lab services market is dominated by a mix of global life sciences service providers and specialized genomics, proteomics, and bioinformatics service companies. Companies are focusing on advanced next-generation sequencing services, high-throughput multi-omics analysis, cloud-based bioinformatics platforms, and integrated data interpretation solutions to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent research quality and reproducibility standards. Emphasis on precision medicine applications, data accuracy, and integration of advanced computational biology systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving biomedical and life sciences research sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Omics Lab Services Market?

•According to our research, Labcorp Holding Inc. (including Covance) led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The omics laboratory services division of the company, which is directly involved in the omics lab services market, provides a wide range of genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics testing services that support drug discovery, clinical research, and precision medicine applications environment.

Who Are The Major Players In The Omics Lab Services Market?

Major companies operating in the omics lab services market are Labcorp Holding Inc. (including Covance), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD), Charles River Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific SE, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Novogene Co. Ltd., GENEWIZ from Azenta, Frontage Laboratories, Somalogic Inc. (SomaScan®), Metabolon Inc., Centogene GmbH, ProtaGene GmbH, Rubió Metabolomics, Revvity Inc., Psomagen Inc., Biocrates Life Sciences AG, SeqMatic, Firalis Molecular Precision, Human Metabolome Technologies Inc. (HMT), Edinburgh Genomics, Source BioScience, geneOmbio Technologies, Fios Genomics Ltd, Creative Proteomics, DNA Chip Research Inc., Ohmx.bio, Sapient Bioanalytics, Biognosys AG, Dhiti Omics Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Dalton Bioanalytics, OmicScouts GmbH, Sciomics GmbH, PreOmics GmbH, Proteome Sciences plc, MRM Proteomics Inc. (MPI), Lipotype Lipidomics GmbH, Sirona Dx, Panome Bio, ATLAS Biolabs.

How Concentrated Is The Omics Lab Services Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 6% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent data quality standards, compliance with clinical and research ethics guidelines, complexity of multi-omics data integration, and the need for accuracy and reproducibility in advanced biological research environments. Leading players such as Labcorp Holding Inc. (including Covance), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD), Charles River Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific SE, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Novogene Co. Ltd., GENEWIZ from Azenta, Frontage Laboratories, Somalogic Inc. (SomaScan®), and Metabolon Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified omics service portfolios, established research and pharmaceutical partnerships, global laboratory and sequencing networks, and continuous innovation in genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and multi-omics data analysis technologies. As demand for advanced precision medicine solutions, high-throughput biological testing services, and integrated bioinformatics-driven research platforms grows, strategic collaborations, service innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oLabcorp Holding Inc. (including Covance) (1%)

oThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD) (1%)

oCharles River Laboratories (1%)

oEurofins Scientific SE (1%)

oBGI Genomics Co. Ltd. (0.4%)

oNovogene Co. Ltd. (0.2%)

oGENEWIZ from Azenta (0.1%)

oFrontage Laboratories (0.1%)

oSomalogic Inc. (SomaScan®) (0.1%)

oMetabolon Inc. (0.04%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Omics Lab Services Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the omics lab services market include Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Bruker Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Abcam plc, Bio-Techne Corporation, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Hamilton Company, Revvity Inc., Standard BioTools Inc., and 10x Genomics Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Omics Lab Services Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the omics lab services market include Avantor Inc., Fisher Scientific International Inc., VWR International LLC, McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Medline Industries LP, Owens & Minor Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Midland Scientific Inc., and Scil Animal Care Company.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Omics Lab Services Market?

•Major end users in the omics lab services market include Roche Diagnostics, Illumina Clinical Services, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, 23andMe Inc., AncestryDNA, and Genentech Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•High-throughput genomics platforms are transforming the omics lab services market by accelerating large-scale genetic analysis, enhancing precision medicine, and improving biomedical research efficiency.

•Example: In September 2024, The Translational Genomics Research Institute launched the Center for Spatial Multi-Omics (COSMO) offering sequencing-based Visium HD and tissue microarray services.

•Its machine learning-driven cell segmentation, whole-transcriptome mapping, and histology integration enable high-resolution molecular visualization, supporting advanced disease research and precision medicine applications.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Omics Laboratory Services Advancing Precision Diagnostics and Biomedical Research

•Integrated Multi-Omics Platforms Improving Data Accuracy and Research Scalability

•Modernized Omics Infrastructure Strengthening Genomics, Proteomics, and Metabolomics Capabilities

•AI-Driven Bioinformatics Enhancing Automation and Efficiency in Omics Analysis

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