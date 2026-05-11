HIP Video Promo Presents: Michael Levine & Rafael “Rita” Crevoshay release brand new music video for "Rita's Song"

"Rita's Song" Captures What It Feels Like to Finally Breathe After 76 Years of Holding It In

LA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most inspirational stories of the year is on its way to publication—and on the surface, it’s about gardening. A lifelong passion for horticulture has guided Rafaela “Rita” Crevoshay, The TransPlanter. Joining the back-to-the-land movement as a novice gardener in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom she ultimately emerges, after a distinguished career, with an agricultural paradigm detailing her original Transformational Gardening concept. She sets out to share her experience and knowledge in her debut book. What began as a technical handbook integrating organic and regenerative gardening has since transformed into a unique vision. Reimagining Your Garden: Visions of Transformation educates readers on the benefits of activating microbial life in the soil and illuminates the critical importance of evolutionary diversity through the lens of Rita’s own lived experience.

As the book continued to take shape, another project was gaining momentum, and fast. Michael Levine, an established composer, producer, and Rita’s cousin, surprised her with a song he had written, and the rest is history. Rita’s transition from male to female at the age of 76 was no longer simply a fact of her life – it became something to celebrate, and something to encourage others who have spent a lifetime hesitant to embrace their inner selves. With the support of a passionate group of creatives and an unflinching sense of purpose, her award-winning story became central to an even greater mission, the first step in a movement to champion biodiversity and light the way forward for 50 million home gardeners, and all those ready to grow alongside them.

When Rita chose to recover from surgery in her cousin’s Los Angeles home, she had no idea it would propel her into a wave of recognition and support that only continues to grow. Written and produced by Michael A. Levine, “Rita’s Song” is a vivid ballad that snapshots her transition, from the struggles of living seventy-six years in “borrowed skin,” to fully embracing who she’s “meant to be.” Radiating quiet, poignant sensitivity, tender piano chords, a jazz-laden saxophone by Michael’s brother Sam, and Angelica Innocente’s soaring vocals capture the stifling sensation of not recognizing oneself in the mirror, of trudging through each day while shadows and doubt consume every waking moment.

For nearly her entire life, Rita kept her truth buried, sitting like a caged bird longing to drift through an open sky. When the fire within burned too bright to ignore, she took the first courageous step towards liberation, accepting the name that rang truest in her heart. “No more hiding, no more shame,” Innocente sings out, “Rafaela Amrita, that’s my name.” In that moment, there’s no going back. It’s as if she throws her arms open wide and releases the breath she’s been holding for decades, finally able to remove the mask and live, heart, mind, body, and soul, as Rita at last.

After hearing this empowering anthem for the first time, Rita’s striking courage and confidence, seeping into every note, made her friends and family realize it had the power to reach people around the world who were still hesitant to embrace their true identity. It only made sense, then, that director Marcelle Abela drew elements from Rita’s real life and personality into the “Rita’s Song” music video, from the places she’s lived to the gardens she’s cultivated, showing the world that it’s never too late to follow one’s heart.

Utilizing the capabilities of Grok Image, viewers watch Rita move through black-and-white phases of her life—disheartened, reserved, and weighed down by a truth she could not yet speak. Only when she calls herself by her own name, and encourages others to do the same, does her world flood with color and joy. Just weeks after the video wrapped, Rita and her team were invited to the Golden State Film Festival, where it was honored with the Grand Prize for Music Video. As she stepped onto the stage to accept the award, her dream of making a meaningful impact on the world became a reality—and this is only the beginning.

More Michael Levine & Rafaela “Rita” Crevoshay at HIP Video Promo

More Michael Levine & Rafaela “Rita” Crevoshay on Instagram

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