Vorys Jumps 34 Spots to No. 126 in 2026 AmLaw 200 Rankings

Vorys logo with the tagline "New Thinking. Since 1909."

Vorys recorded the largest jump of any firm this year and achieved the second largest percentage increase in gross revenue among all AmLaw 200 firms.

Our growth is a testament to the strength of our legal practices & the success of our ancillary businesses, which help clients solve complex problems while generating meaningful new revenue streams.” — Michael Martz

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vorys made a historic leap in the 2026 AmLaw 200 rankings, advancing 34 places to No. 126. According to American Lawyer, Vorys recorded the largest jump of any firm this year and achieved the second largest percentage increase in gross revenue among all AmLaw 200 firms.Vorys experienced unprecedented growth in 2025, which is a reflection of the firm's strategic investments in both its core legal services and its rapidly expanding portfolio of ancillary businesses. The firm also secured a major contingency recovery in a landmark antitrust case, representing 18 national retailers in a lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York alleging violations of the U.S. antitrust laws by Visa and Mastercard.“Our growth is a testament to the strength of our legal practices and the success of our ancillary businesses, which are helping our clients solve complex problems while generating meaningful new revenue streams,” said Vorys Managing Partner Michael Martz. “We’re also making significant investments in artificial intelligence and legal technology. We are becoming leaders in the exploration and adoption of AI tools that will help us better serve our clients with more efficient, effective, and innovative legal services. This combination of diversification and innovation positions us well for sustained growth."In the past three years, Vorys has launched four ancillary businesses that complement its legal services and create new value for clients. These businesses delivered strong performance in 2025, with combined growth that contributed significantly to the firm's overall success.The firm's AI investments include ongoing collaboration with Stanford Law School's Legal Innovation through Frontier Technology Lab (liftlab), where Vorys serves as a founding advisor dedicated to advancing AI within the practice of law. In 2026, the firm developed and launched AIV Labor, a first-of-its-kind, agentic generative AI product specifically designed to quickly and effectively address attorneys’ and HR professionals’ questions regarding federal, state and local employment laws.About Vorys: Vorys was established in 1909 and currently has nearly 375 attorneys in 10 offices in Ohio, Washington, D.C., Texas, Pennsylvania, California, London and Berlin. Learn more at vorys.com

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