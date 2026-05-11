National casting call for E. Lynn Harris Invisible Life: The Musical With Original Score by Ashford & Simpson Announced

Invisible Life The Musical Casting Invisible Life Casting Call

CASTING CALL: E. LYNN HARRIS INVISIBLE LIFE: THE MUSICAL (score Ashford & Simpson) DC Black Pride Celebration @ Howard Theater DC Sponsored by Gilead Sciences

This casting call for E. Lynn Harris Invisible Life: The Musical during this moment goes beyond finding talent; it honors the legacy of E. Lynn Harris, who gave voice to lives often left unseen.” — Proteus X, Producer, Writer and Curator.

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The May 24, 2026, event will bring together live auditions, special guests, and community engagement in a high-visibility setting.A national casting call for E. Lynn Harris Invisible Life: The Musical will take center stage during DC Black Pride sponsored by Gilead Sciences on Sunday, May 24, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at The Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C. The one-day event will feature liveauditions, community engagement, and a headline conversation during one of the nation’s most visible cultural weekends.Performers interested in auditioning are encouraged to register in advance at:The event places HIV prevention awareness and PrEP education within a culturally relevant setting, connecting with audiences through experience and conversation.In addition to the auditions from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, the event includes SUNDAE SERMON: LEGENDARY HOUSE MUSIC BLOCK PARTY from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, featuring music by DJ Stormin’ Norman, Founder and Executive Producer of the Sundae Sermon Music Festival.The day concludes with SUNDAY TEA: A LEGENDARY COMMUNITY TALK-BACK from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, hosted by Sidra Smith, Producer, and Javon Johnson, Writer/Director (Tyler Perry’s The Oval, The Lincoln Lawyer, Netflix), which brings strong culture and conversation close to the experience.“Launching a national casting call for E. Lynn Harris Invisible Life: The Musical during this moment goes beyond finding talent; it honors the legacy of E. Lynn Harris, whose work gave voice to lives often left unseen,” said Proteus X, Producer, Writer, and Curator.“This is an opportunity to discover artists who can carry that legacy forward for a new generation.”“The Howard Theatre has always been more than a venue; it is a cultural institution where our stories, our music, and our artistry have long had a home,” said Reggie Van Lee, Chairman of the Board of The Howard Theatre. “Bringing this event here speaks to the enduring role of theatre in our culture: it gathers people, reflects truth, and keeps our creative legacy alive in a powerful public way.”“E. Lynn Harris Invisible Life: The Musical is rooted in identity, truth, and the courage to be fully seen,” said Javon Johnson, Producer, Writer, and Director. “Keeping this work alive through theatre matters because art carries our culture forward, deepens connection, and reminds people that their lives deserve center stage.”The casting event hopes to build momentum toward the November 27, 29, 30, and December 1, 2026, World Premiere of E. Lynn Harris Invisible Life: The Musical at The Howard Theatre, positioning the production for continued growth in awareness and expanded audiences.ABOUT E. LYNN HARRIS INVISIBLE LIFE: THE MUSICALInvisible Life: The Musical is a stage adaptation of E. Lynn Harris’s (12-time New York Times bestselling author) seminal 1991 novel, which chronicles a young Black attorney’s journey of self-discovery, sexuality, and love. The production brings to life the groundbreaking novel—ranked among the “Top 20 works of gay literature ever written” by the LA Times—that pioneered discussions on race, identity, bisexuality, and the "down-low" experience. Featuring an original score by Grammy Award-winning songwriters and Motown and Apollo Theater legends Ashford & Simpson. The production is being developed as both a live theatrical experience and a scalable entertainment property, with a pathway toward touring and a future Broadway run.Quotes:Valerie Simpson: This is a story that needs to be brought to the masses, a very important one.Billboard: Three potential showstoppers from the Broadway-bound Invisible Life (The Musical).NYTimes: ...from a musical theater work-in- progress based on E. Lynn Harris' breakthrough novel Invisible Life. ~ Stephen HoldenFollow on Social Media:Facebook: Invisible Life: The MusicalInstagram: @ilthemusicalTikTok: @ilthemusicalAbout The Howard TheatreThe Howard Theatre is one of the nation’s most historic performance venues and a cornerstone of Black culture and entertainment in Washington, DC. Since its founding in 1910, it has hosted legendary artists and continues to serve as a premier destination for music, theater, and cultural events.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.