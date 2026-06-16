Kavi Global Recognized in the WiredBusiness Rewired 100 for Driving Enterprise Transformation

Among the Rewired 100 honorees, Kavi Global was further distinguished as one of only four companies worldwide to receive the prestigious Editorial Choice Award.

Kavi Global recognized among the Rewired 100 for advancing enterprise transformation through data, analytics, AI, and intelligent automation.

𝐊𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐬 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 100 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚, 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐈.” — said Vijitha Kaduwela, CEO of Kavi Global.

BARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kavi Global has been recognized by WiredBusiness as one of the Rewired 100 – Companies Rewiring Tomorrow, a global recognition honoring organizations driving innovation, leadership, and measurable business impact across industries.Among the Rewired 100 honorees, Kavi Global was further distinguished as one of only four companies worldwide to receive the prestigious Editorial Choice Award, recognizing organizations demonstrating exceptional vision, execution, and transformative impact in shaping the future of enterprise operations.The Rewired 100 program highlights companies that are redefining industries through breakthrough technologies, scalable innovation, and measurable business outcomes.Kavi Global was recognized for helping enterprises modernize operations through Data, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and its 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬® framework, enabling organizations to combine intelligent automation with human expertise to drive operational excellence. The WiredBusiness feature highlights Kavi Global’s role in helping organizations transform complex business processes into intelligent, scalable systems that improve productivity, strengthen compliance, accelerate decision-making, and unlock measurable value."𝐊𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐬 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 100 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚, 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐈," said Vijitha Kaduwela, Founder and CEO of Kavi Global."This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us, the dedication of our team, and our belief that Data, Analytics, and AI can create lasting business impact when aligned with real-world challenges."Across industries, Kavi Global continues to deliver enterprise-scale transformation through intelligent digital solutions:• 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥 – The Digital Repair Scheduleroptimized preventive maintenance planning, improved shop utilization, expanded repair capacity, and delivered tens of millions of dollars in business benefits.• 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 – The Digital Workforce Schedulerautomated workforce scheduling across 2,000+ sites and 16,000+ employees, improving staffing efficiency and operational continuity.• 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 – The Digital Reliability Engineertransformed reliability and compliance processes, strengthening audit readiness, reducing risk, and enabling scalable, data-driven decision-making.• 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 – The Digital Compliance Specialistreduced conflict-of-interest validation from weeks to minutes across 140+ countries while strengthening audit and compliance controls.These initiatives exemplify how organizations are leveraging AI and advanced analytics to modernize operations, improve resilience, and create sustainable competitive advantage.The full WiredBusiness feature appears in the 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰 edition, pages 34–41, showcasing organizations leading the next generation of enterprise transformation through innovation and execution.As enterprises continue investing in AI-enabled transformation, Kavi Global remains committed to helping organizations build intelligent, human-centered digital ecosystems that scale innovation, enhance operational performance, and deliver measurable business outcomes.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐞:WiredBusiness Magazine is a global business and technology publication covering innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, enterprise modernization, and emerging technologies shaping the future of industries worldwide. Through its editorial features and industry analysis, WiredBusiness highlights organizations and leaders delivering measurable impact through innovation and strategic execution.Kavi Global is a leading Data, Analytics, and AI consulting firm helping healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, financial services, and enterprise organizations redesign operations for the future of work. Through advanced analytics, intelligent applications, Digital Knowledge Workers, and AI-driven solutions, Kavi Global enables organizations to improve performance, modernize operations, and accelerate business transformation. The company operates Global Delivery Centers in the United States, India, and the Philippines and has been recognized by Gartner for eight consecutive years for excellence in Data Analytics and AI services.

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