Monterey One Water expands partnership with MentorAPM, advancing sustainable operations with Enterprise Platform upgrade

Following a successful MentorLens™ pilot, the agency scales a unified, cloud-first system to drive efficiency, transparency and long-term resource stewardship

By shifting to cloud-first technology, we’re streamlining processes across systems in a more accurate and connected way.” — Monterey One Water Director of Information Systems Frank Rich

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As utilities face growing pressure to do more with less, Monterey One Water (M1W) is taking a decisive step to future-proof its operations, expanding its partnership with MentorAPM from a targeted pilot to a full Enterprise Platform deployment. Building on strong field adoption of MentorLens and clear projections for time and cost savings, the move positions M1W to better manage critical infrastructure while advancing its mission to provide safe, reliable water solutions for its community and environment.The full suite will integrate seamlessly with M1W’s payroll and SCADA systems, reducing manual processes , improving data accuracy and freeing up resources.“Monterey One Water works on behalf of several agencies, so we’re constantly striving for transparency and looking for ways to leverage innovative technology that allows us to do so in the most efficient manner,” said Monterey One Water Director of Information Systems Frank Rich. “By shifting to cloud-first technology, we’re streamlining processes across systems in a more accurate and connected way. That not only improves visibility for those we are accountable to, but also helps us conserve critical resources that can be reinvested into efforts that benefit our community and environment. The time tracking integration alone is estimated to save our staff hundreds of hours annually – time that represents roughly $70,000 in value returned to our operations each year.”Monterey One Water serves more than 285,000 residents and 7,000 businesses across northern Monterey County, California, treating approximately 17 million gallons of wastewater per day. Its operations span 50 miles of underground pipelines, 29 pump stations and advanced, multi-stage treatment processes designed to safely return water to the environment through agricultural reuse and groundwater replenishment.M1W is making significant investments in infrastructure projects to enhance reliability and efficiency. Projects span from new renewable energy and biosolids management programs to a major multi-year treatment plant upgrade, making the need for a unified, lifecycle-based approach to asset management increasingly critical. With MentorAPM’s Enterprise Platform, both new and legacy assets will be managed within a single system — improving visibility, optimizing maintenance resources and ensuring a more resilient operation across the network.“When we think about our role in the industry, we’re always striving to be innovative and to maximize the value of our water resources. That can be challenging without the right systems in place,” said Monterey One Water Community and Legislative Affairs Manager Rachel Gaudoin. “A big piece of that is asset management: making sure we’re maintaining and upgrading infrastructure and caring for it with pride and efficiency. Digital systems help us to do that.”M1W’s expanded partnership with MentorAPM builds on a strong foundation of industry recognition. The agency was recently named a 2026 “Community Water Champion” by the WateReuse Association for its leadership in sustainable water management and has also received the California Water Environment Association's Large Plant of the Year award, recognizing the agency's infrastructure investments and innovative treatment processes. The transition to MentorAPM’s Enterprise Platform reflects that same forward-looking approach — equipping M1W with the tools to operate more efficiently today while safeguarding resources for the future.###About MentorAPMMentorAPM provides asset lifecycle management software purpose-built for utilities and asset-intensive industries, helping organizations simplify complexity and make better decisions about critical infrastructure. Its solutions bring together asset data, work management, and risk-based planning in a single platform – enabling teams to move from reactive maintenance to proactive, prioritized operations.The MentorAPM enterprise platform includes MentorLens™, Risk & Criticality Analyzer, and Asset Investment Planner, solutions which can also be deployed independently. MentorLens is an AI-powered solution that transforms how asset data is captured and maintained – using simple field workflows to rapidly build accurate asset inventories and condition assessments from photos.By connecting asset condition, risk, and cost, MentorAPM helps organizations confidently prioritize work and capital investment, improve reliability, and extend the life of critical assets for sustainable and resilient operations.

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