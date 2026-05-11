AeVox Joins NVIDIA Inception With Voice AI Harness and Acoustic Router

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Sub-200ms platform handles 90% of enterprise calls — and a patented pre-transcription IP layer targets a $39.8B 2030 market.

Voice AI in 2026 is where cloud computing was in 2010. The market has moved past the demo phase and is demanding measurable impact, reliability, and deep system integration.” — Dan Rodd, CEO of AeVox

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AeVox , a subsidiary of Cubix LLC, today announced its acceptance into the NVIDIA Inception program, gaining access to NVIDIA's technical, computing, and go-to-market resources. The membership arrives at an inflection point: AeVox is shipping a live enterprise platform alongside a patent-pending IP layer positioned to sit underneath every voice AI stack on the market.Enterprise contact-center operations face structural pressure — high agent turnover, rising labor costs, and first-generation voice AI that fails in production due to the "robot pause" and an inability to execute real work across legacy stacks. AeVox is shipping today while building an IP moat around the pre-transcription audio layer that every voice AI stack — from Deepgram to Google — has left unclaimed.A Voice AI Platform Already Live in ProductionAeVox is the builder of the world's first complete Enterprise Voice AI Harness — a proprietary orchestration layer unifying seven intelligent systems (scenario-based memory, supervisor AI, mind-map knowledge, continuous learning, low-latency tool calling, context management, and goal alignment) into a single architecture that makes voice models shippable. The platform delivers sub-200ms voice-to-voice latency and handles roughly 90% of routine inbound and outbound enterprise calls, intelligently escalating the complex remainder with full context attached.Unlike first-generation voice AI, AeVox agents don't just talk: they execute real-time actions across 15,000+ tool integrations reaching apps including Salesforce, HubSpot, and Stripe — processing payments, updating CRMs, verifying identity, and resolving claims mid-conversation. Critically, customers do not run the underlying compute — AeVox hosts the entire stack. A regional insurer or a small dealership points its phone traffic at AeVox and gets a production voice agent without provisioning a single GPU, replacing a $15-per-hour human worker with a 24/7 digital employee at roughly $6 per active talk hour, at 76% gross margins at scale. NVIDIA Inception accelerates that workstream: preferred access to accelerated computing keeps cost-per-minute moving in one direction."Voice AI in 2026 is where cloud computing was in 2010. The market has moved past the demo phase and is demanding measurable operational impact, reliability, and deep system integration. NVIDIA Inception plants AeVox inside the ecosystem powering the next generation of AI infrastructure," said Dan Rodd, CEO of AeVox.The Acoustic Router: The IP Layer UnderneathAeVox is developing its patent-pending Acoustic Router — a pre-transcription audio layer that reads intent, emotion, speaker identity, and deepfake-voice signals directly from the raw waveform in under 50 milliseconds, before a single word is transcribed.The Router inverts a design assumption shared by every major voice AI and ASR stack: that transcription comes first and understanding comes second. By analyzing prosody, pitch, tempo, and spectral artifacts in parallel with — rather than after — transcription, AeVox unlocks three commercial surfaces simultaneously: Fraud Defense (drop-in biometric upgrades for Tier-1 banks and federal agencies); ASR Licensing (multi-speaker isolation licensed per-minute to vendors including Deepgram and Genesys); and Emotion & CX (real-time intent and escalation signals licensed to sales and CX platforms). AeVox estimates the combined 2030 addressable market across these surfaces at $39.8 billion, at target IP-licensing gross margins of approximately 94%."NVIDIA Inception is where we wanted to be as we move from platform scale into infrastructure scale. We didn't build AeVox to be another voice AI wrapper — we built the harness. The model is just an engine; the harness is what turns it into a product an enterprise can actually ship," Rodd added.About AeVoxAeVox, a subsidiary of Cubix LLC, builds the world's first complete Enterprise Voice AI Harness, delivering sub-200ms voice-to-voice latency, command-and-control dashboards for non-technical operators, and a continuous learning system that improves with every call. AeVox serves enterprise clients across financial services, insurance, healthcare, logistics, retail, and security. Learn more at aevox.ai.About NVIDIA InceptionNVIDIA Inception is a program designed to help startups evolve through access to cutting-edge technology, NVIDIA experts, venture-capital connections, and co-marketing support.

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