Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame and Rhino Records Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Legendary Grateful Dead Show

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fifty years ago, Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Bill Kreutzmann, Mickey Hart, Keith Godchaux, and Donna Jean Godchaux took the stage at the Boston Music Hall, today’s Boch Center Wang Theatre, and put on a show that has long lived in the hearts and ears of Deadheads across the globe. Now, exactly 50 years later, the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame and Rhino Records are honoring that incredible night of music with Shakedown at Boston Music Hall: Grateful Dead 50th Anniversary Celebration 6/11/76 - 6/11/26 in the grand lobby of that same theatre. The evening will include a performance by Playing Dead, Grateful Dead-themed food & beverage, special merchandise opportunities, and much more. Tickets are on sale now at FolkAmericanaRootsHallofFame.org.The 6/11/76 Dead concert, the fifth show of the Grateful Dead's comeback tour, was filled with new arrangements of classics from the Dead's early days. Grateful Dead historian David Lemieux said of the concert, “The perfection they achieved on this tour is on full display on June 11, 1976, in Boston.” Playing Dead will recreate the feeling of that night, performing the Dead’s second set featuring Sugar Magnolia, St. Stephen, Stella Blue, and more.“The Dead played here more than a dozen times, but this show, 50 years ago, stands out as one of the absolute highlights of the Wang Theatre’s 100-year history. We have hosted some incredible acts from Bruce Springsteen and Aerosmith to Whitney Houston and Lady Gaga, and the Dead show remains an all-time fan favorite,” said Casey Soward, President and CEO of the Boch Center. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to this historic theatre in partnership with Rhino Records as we pay homage to one of the greatest shows in the Dead’s extensive catalog.”Playing Dead is a Grateful Dead tribute featuring former members of Dark Star Orchestra, Slipknot!, and Uncle John's Band. Their marathon sets feature music and jams from the entire Grateful Dead catalog. Playing Dead faithfully recreates the experience of a live Grateful Dead concert. The music of The Grateful Dead is a complex stew of different styles of music, including rock, blues, jazz, folk, bluegrass, and more. Their improvisational style and large repertoire guaranteed that every musical performance would be unique. Every Playing Dead show is equally unique, featuring different set lists each night and exciting improvisational jams.The evening will include special offerings from Rhino Records, which recently re-released a recording of the 6/11/76 performance on a special 5LP Record Store Day offering. Grateful Dead Citrus Daydream and Juicy Pale Ale from event sponsor Dogfish Head Brewery will be on tap along with Dead-themed food and merchandise, including a special commemorative poster. The David Bieber Archives will curate a special exhibit about the Dead and their history in Boston.The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame will mark the 50th anniversary of the 6/11/76 Grateful Dead concert with a performance by Playing Dead at the Boch Center Wang Theatre Grand Lobby (270 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116). A limited number of tickets are on sale now at FolkAmericanaRootsHallofFame.org. VIP Packages are available, including early access to the event, a backstage tour of the theatre, photo opportunities, and a commemorative lanyard.The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame is a cultural and educational initiative of the Boch Center, located inside the historic Wang Theatre, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Curated by the Museum Collective in partnership with the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music, FARHOF is designed for music lovers of all ages and offers exhibits, artifacts, and educational experiences that honor legacies and nurture new musical traditions for generations to come. These genres have long given voice to people from every corner of the country and every background, capturing the joys, struggles, and stories that shape the American experience.Recent exhibits include Music America: Iconic Objects from America’s Music History, This Wheel’s Still On Fire: The Legacy of Levon Helm; Joan Baez: A Life of Music, Art, and Activism; All Seeing Eye: Blue Note Records Through the Lens of Francis Wolff; Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon; Legends of Folk, Americana, Roots Music; Arlo Guthrie: Native Son; Life in Six Strings; Don't Think Twice: The Daniel Kramer Photographs of Bob Dylan, 1964-65; Boston: A Music Town; The Wang Theatre: A Century of Great Music; and historic artifacts from David Bieber Archives.For updates, information about tours, upcoming events, and exhibits, please visit www.FARHOF.org Follow FARHOF on Facebook and Instagram.About the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame:In 2019, the Boch Center expanded its educational programming and launched the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF), Boston’s living music museum which celebrates the lifeblood of America’s musical and cultural heritage. Folk music provides an outlet for individuals of all races and backgrounds to express their highest joys and deepest sorrows.FARHOF is dedicated to honoring the past, celebrating the present and nurturing the future of Folk, Americana, and Roots music. By learning from the past, the Boch Center and FARHOF hope to influence meaningful conversations today.Housed in the Wang Theatre, FARHOF celebrates Folk, Americana and Roots music through displays, memorabilia, artifacts, events, lectures, exhibits, concerts, and educational programs.About the Boch Center:The Boch Center is one of the nation’s leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England’s largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.Located in Boston’s historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston’s arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.

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