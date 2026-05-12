Yorkville, IL Estate Planning Firm Announces Move to New Location

Yorkville, IL Estate Planning Law Firm

YORKVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gateville Law Firm is excited to announce that it will be relocating to a new office at 520 East Kendall Avenue, Suite C, Yorkville, Illinois, effective May 1. While the firm is remaining in Yorkville, the move reflects an important step forward as Gateville Law Firm continues to grow and expand the scope of its practice to better serve individuals and families throughout the region.

The new location was selected for its significantly larger space and premium location, providing an improved environment for meeting with clients and supporting the firm’s continued development. To mark this milestone, the firm has planned a ribbon-cutting ceremony for June.

As part of this transition, Gateville Law Firm is evolving to become a primary wealth preservation and estate planning law firm, with a continued commitment to helping clients plan for the future and protect what matters most. The firm looks forward to welcoming clients, colleagues, and members of the community to its new office in the weeks ahead.

About Gateville Law Firm

At Gateville Law Firm, we focus on estate planning, trust administration, and wealth preservation. Our firm is committed to helping clients make informed decisions about protecting their assets, planning for future generations, and navigating complex legal and financial considerations with confidence. We proudly serve clients throughout Kendall, Kane, DeKalb, LaSalle, and Grundy Counties.

To arrange a consultation with our firm today, call us at 630-780-1034. Alternatively, you can visit the firm’s website at https://www.gatevillelawfirm.com/ for more information.

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