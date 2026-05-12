Burress Injury Law Opens New Office in Denison, Expanding Its Presence in Grayson County

Denison, TX Personal Injury Law Firm

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burress Injury Law is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Denison, located at 231 W. Main St., Suite 107-2, in the heart of downtown Denison.

The new office expands the firm’s presence in Grayson County and strengthens its ability to serve injury victims and families across Denison, Sherman, and the surrounding North Texas communities.

For Burress Injury Law founder Jason K. Burress, the expansion is both professional and personal. The firm has tried cases in Grayson County, won significant cases in the area, and built real relationships throughout Denison and Sherman over many years. Jason and his family also have a home and ranch in Grayson County and are building a long-term future here.

“Denison and Grayson County mean a great deal to our firm and to my family,” said Jason K. Burress, founder of Burress Injury Law. “We have represented people here, tried cases here, and built relationships here. Opening a Denison office is a natural next step in our commitment to this community.”

Burress Injury Law represents clients in serious personal injury cases, including motor vehicle collisions, commercial truck wrecks, premises liability claims, defective product cases, wrongful death matters, and other claims involving negligence.

The firm has recovered more than $500 million for clients, earned more than 900 5-star reviews, and maintained a 99.9%+ case success rate, reflecting its long-standing commitment to preparation, client service, and results.

Burress Injury Law maintains offices in McKinney, Frisco, Paris, Sherman, Celina, and Denison. The firm represents clients across Texas and nationwide in significant personal injury matters.

About Burress Injury Law

Burress Injury Law is a Texas personal injury law firm dedicated to helping people and families whose lives have been changed by serious accidents and negligence. For nearly 2 decades, the firm has built its reputation on fierce advocacy, compassionate client service, and a commitment to doing the work required to win serious cases.

With more than $500 million recovered, more than 900 5-star reviews, and a 99.9%+ case success rate, Burress Injury Law represents clients in car wrecks, commercial truck collisions, premises liability claims, defective product claims, wrongful death cases, and other serious injury matters.

To learn more, visit MyTexasFirm.com or call the Denison office at 214-726-0016. Free Strategy Sessions are available.

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