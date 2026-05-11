Meritage Jewelers Announces Store Closing Sale in Lutherville, MD — Exceptional Fine Jewelry at Limited-Time Savings

Meritage Jewelers

LUTHERVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meritage Jewelers , a distinguished destination for fine jewelry and craftsmanship, has announced a Going Out of Business Sale , offering clients an exclusive opportunity to acquire exceptional pieces from its curated collection at significant savings for a limited time.After eight years of serving the Lutherville community with refined designs, personalized service, and a commitment to quality, Meritage Jewelers is closing this chapter of the business. While this transition marks a meaningful milestone, the brand looks ahead with appreciation for its legacy and optimism for what’s to come. Clients are encouraged to stay connected for future announcements.“This moment is both reflective and forward-looking for us,” said Mark Motes from Meritage Jewelers. “We are deeply grateful for the relationships we’ve built and the trust our clients have placed in us. As we begin this transition, we invite our community to experience this final collection and remain part of our journey as we look ahead.”The Going Out of Business Sale will feature notable reductions across the store’s fine jewelry collection, including:- Diamond engagement rings and bridal collections- Wedding bands and milestone anniversary pieces- Fine fashion jewelry, including earrings, necklaces, and bracelets- Designer collections and one-of-a-kind designs- Loose diamonds and rare gemstones- Luxury TimepiecesThis is a rare opportunity to acquire fine jewelry at exceptional value, with each piece reflecting the craftsmanship and quality Meritage Jewelers has long been known for. Inventory is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.Clients are invited to visit the showroom to experience the collection firsthand and secure their selections during this limited-time event.XXXStore Location & Hours:Meritage Jewelers1620 York Rd, Suite 105Lutherville, MD 21093Monday – Friday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PMSaturday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PMSunday: ClosedPhone: (410) 832-3434Website: www.meritagejewelers.com

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