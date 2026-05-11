Waste & Recycling M&A Activity Reaches 178 Transactions as Operators Put More Tech Into Daily Work

Capstone’s January 2026 update reported 178 Waste & Recycling M&A deals in 2025, driven by tech adoption and continued route expansion.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waste and recycling M&A activity reached 178 transactions in 2025, according to Capstone Partners ’ early 2026 Waste & Recycling Market Update. The slight uptick followed two straight years of lower deal volume, with the sector showing steady interest from buyers tied to route density, operational efficiency, and new service capabilities.Capstone noted that operators kept investing in technology tied to GPS tracking, automated side-loading, AI sorting, collection efficiency, cost control, and processing improvements. That same pressure has pushed more haulers and municipalities to review recycling software systems as daily operations grow more data-heavy.Financial buyers gained share in 2025 and represented 52.8% of sector deals. Private equity add-ons made up a large portion of deal volume, as sponsor-backed companies looked for ways to expand service areas and improve operating models. Technology providers tied to this shift include Routeware , which provides one of the top digital waste management software solutions for private haulers and waste management operations.For waste organizations, the deal activity points to a simple reality: buyers like companies with digitized systems, stronger route visibility, better control over field operations. Manual processes can drag down performance fast. Nobody enjoys chasing route updates from a spreadsheet late in the day. As consolidation continues, waste and recycling companies that modernize their operations now will be better positioned to compete in the years ahead.

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