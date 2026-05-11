Educational Vistas Launches EduVerse™: Ready-to-Use Resources for Classrooms and Homeschooling

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SCHENECTADY , NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Educational Vistas, a trusted provider of educational solutions for over 34 years, today announced the launch of EduVerse (edu-verse.shop), a new online store offering ready-to-use instructional resources for teachers, parents, and homeschoolers.EduVerse brings together a growing collection of assessments, worksheets, lesson plans, and corrective supports designed to help educators and families save time, strengthen instruction, and support student success. Each resource is created by educators and aligned to real learning needs—making it easy to find the right tools for instruction, practice, and skill development.Whether in a classroom, supporting learning at home, or guiding a full homeschool program, EduVerse provides flexible, easy-to-use resources that fit a wide range of teaching environments.Scott B. Crowder, CEO, said: “Educators and parents alike are looking for high-quality resources they can trust and use right away. EduVerse was created to simplify that process—giving both teachers and homeschool families immediate access to materials that support real learning.”The platform launches with an initial catalog of instructional and assessment resources across English Language Arts and Mathematics, with plans to continuously expand its offerings to support additional subjects, grade levels, and learning needs.Designed for flexibility and ease of use, EduVerse helps users quickly find and implement resources—whether they’re planning lessons, reinforcing skills, or working one-on-one with students.To explore the collection, visit: edu-verse.shop

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