Two of the World's Nine Certified Pediatric Craniopaths Work in the Same NJ Practice

Dr. Allie Zoda, Director of Clinical Care at Absolute Chiropractic Dr. Anthony Pellegrino, CEO at Absolute Chiropractic

Dr. Anthony Pellegrino and Dr. Allie Zoda see pediatric, airway, and TMJ cases at Absolute Chiropractic in Sea Girt

When a baby can't latch, or a kid grinds their teeth, parents have usually been told it's a phase. We're trained to figure out when it isn't.” — Dr Anthony Pellegrino, Absolute Chiropractic

SEA GIRT, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just nine chiropractors in the world hold the Pediatric Craniopath certification. Two of them, Dr. Anthony Pellegrino and Dr. Allie Zoda, work in the same practice in Sea Girt, New Jersey.

The certification is post-graduate clinical training in how the cranial bones, upper neck, and nervous system function together in children. It takes years to complete. It is what separates a generalist pediatric chiropractor from someone qualified to handle airway development, post-frenectomy recovery, plagiocephaly, and complex infant feeding cases. Two practitioners in the same office is unusual globally.

For families, this changes how complex cases get worked. "When a baby can't latch, or a kid grinds their teeth, or a teenager has TMJ pain that won't resolve, parents have usually been told it's stress, anxiety, growing pains, or a phase," said Dr. Pellegrino. "That's sometimes true. We're trained to figure out when it isn't."

Dr. Pellegrino holds a Diplomate in Pediatric Chiropractic through the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association, the highest pediatric certification available, and is a Certified Breastfeeding Specialist. He has authored peer-reviewed research on chiropractic care for children with autism, ADHD, seizures, and plagiocephaly, and teaches pediatric and cranial protocols to other chiropractors.

Dr. Zoda holds a Doctor of Chiropractic from Life University (Magna Cum Laude), a Master's in Clinical Nutrition, and the Certified Pediatric Craniopath designation (CSCCP). Her clinical focus is pediatric and prenatal care, particularly cranial work for infants and children. "Most families who walk in have already been told it's probably nothing," said Dr. Zoda. "We tell them what we see, even when it's not what they wanted to hear."

Absolute Chiropractic, founded in 2015, has more than 400 verified Google reviews with a 5.0-star average. The practice focuses on TMJ and jaw instability, airway and palate development in infants, and nervous-system regulation in pediatric and complex family cases. Patients regularly travel from across New Jersey for care.

About Absolute Chiropractic

Absolute Chiropractic is a neurologically-based pediatric and family chiropractic practice in Sea Girt, New Jersey. Founded in 2015 by Dr. Anthony Pellegrino, it specializes in TMJ, airway and palate development, and nervous-system regulation in children. The practice serves families across Monmouth and Ocean Counties and accepts patients from across NJ. More at getabsolutehealth.com.

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