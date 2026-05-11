Tracking Competition in the Data Lineage Automation Market: Strategies Driving Growth

Data Lineage Automation Market Trends

The Business Research Company’s Data Lineage Automation Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Data Lineage Automation Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data lineage automation market is dominated by a mix of global data management software providers, enterprise analytics platform vendors, and specialized data governance solution companies. Companies are focusing on automated data lineage tracking, metadata management, real-time data flow visualization, and AI-driven data governance frameworks to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent data quality and compliance standards. Emphasis on regulatory transparency, end-to-end data traceability, and integration of scalable enterprise data architectures remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving data governance and analytics sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Data Lineage Automation Market?

•According to our research, Atlan Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The data intelligence and lineage automation platform division of the company, which is directly involved in the data lineage automation market, provides a wide range of automated data lineage tracking solutions, metadata management tools, data cataloging systems, and AI-driven data governance capabilities that support enterprise data transparency, regulatory compliance, and analytics-driven decision-making environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Data Lineage Automation Market?

Major companies operating in the data lineage automation market are Atlan Inc., Collibra NV, Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Databricks Inc., Snowflake Inc., Alation Inc., Teradata Corporation, Immuta Inc., BigID Inc., Syniti, Solidatus Ltd., Global IDs Inc., Alex Solutions Pty Ltd, DataGalaxy SAS, Datafold Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Data Lineage Automation Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 14% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent data governance and compliance requirements, complexity of enterprise data ecosystems, need for accurate end-to-end data traceability, and the demand for reliable data quality and lineage tracking across large-scale analytics environments. Leading players such as Atlan Inc., Collibra NV, Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Databricks Inc., and Snowflake Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified data lineage and governance platform portfolios, established enterprise partnerships, global cloud and analytics ecosystems, and continuous innovation in automated data lineage tracking, metadata management, and AI-driven data governance solutions. As demand for advanced data lineage automation tools, real-time data traceability systems, and regulatory-compliant data infrastructure grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oAtlan Inc. (3%)

oCollibra NV (2%)

oMicrosoft Corporation (2%)

oAlphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (2%)

oAmazon Web Services Inc. (1%)

oInternational Business Machines Corporation (1%)

oOracle Corporation (1%)

oSAP SE (1%)

oDatabricks Inc. (1%)

oSnowflake Inc. (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Data Lineage Automation Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the data lineage automation market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Snowflake Inc., Databricks Inc., Informatica LLC, Talend S.A.S., Alation Inc., Collibra N.V., Ataccama Corporation, MANTA Software Inc., Octopai Ltd., Qlik Technologies Inc., SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Precisely Holdings LLC, BigID Inc., Immuta Inc., Denodo Technologies Inc., Quest Software Inc., and Datameer Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Data Lineage Automation Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the data lineage automation market include CDW Corporation, Ingram Micro Inc., TD SYNNEX Corporation, Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Insight Enterprises Inc., SHI International Corp., Softchoice Corporation, ScanSource Inc., ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A., Bechtle AG, Cancom SE, Redington Limited, Westcon Group, Exclusive Networks SA, D&H Distributing Company, Mindware FZ LLC, Logicom Public Limited, ASBIS Enterprises PLC, EET Group A/S, Macnica Inc., and Exertis Holdings Ltd.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Data Lineage Automation Market?

•Major end users in the data lineage automation market include JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, HSBC Holdings plc, Deutsche Bank AG, Barclays PLC, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Capital One Financial Corporation, PayPal Holdings Inc., Visa Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, American Express Company, Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc., The Kroger Co., UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, CVS Health Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Ford Motor Company.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•AI-driven lineage mapping is transforming the data lineage automation market by enhancing data transparency, governance, and real-time visibility across complex enterprise systems.

•Example: In February 2025, Ataccama Corporation launched ataccama lineage as a module within its Ataccama ONE platform for enterprise data trust and governance.

•Its AI-powered automation maps data flows, detects anomalies, and generates audit-ready documentation, improving compliance, data quality, and decision-making efficiency.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Data Lineage Automation Platforms Enhancing End-to-End Data Transparency and Governance

•Metadata Management and Automated Lineage Mapping Improving Data Visibility and Accuracy

•Modern Enterprise Data Architecture Strengthening Integration, Monitoring, and Traceability

•AI-Driven Analytics and Machine Learning Advancing Efficiency in Data Lineage Tracking

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