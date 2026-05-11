Asian-Led NutriWorks® Highlights Power of Historic Holistic Therapies with Rest, Flow, & Glow Reflexology Foot Patches

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across the United States, American consumers are seeking natural solutions to everyday wellness woes that address both physical and mental health, including accessible therapies easily added to daily routines. Tapping into this renewed demand is NutriWorks, an Asian business that has become globally renowned for their widely successful series of reflexology patches (launched in the U.S. as ‘Rest, Flow, & Glow) that utilize natural ingredients and Traditional Chinese Medicine-inspired knowledge to provide energy, relaxation, and recovery.

“Over the past 25+ years, we’ve seen an incredible shift: holistic treatments and products, once considered niche, have entered the mainstream as a result of increased visibility from social media,” stated Amy Wong, NutriWorks’ Co-Founder. “Additionally, more people than before are concerned not just about feeling externally beautiful, but radiant inside and out, a core part of TCM. We will continue utilizing our growing platform to educate western consumers not only on Chinese culture, but also how these historically relied upon treatments and ingredients can support their wellness journeys.”

Launched almost 30 years ago in Hong Kong, RestoreGlow, BeautyRest, and CircuFlow are a series of DIY-friendly patches that utilize reflexology therapy to support the body’s healing processes. Made from South Korean mandarin wood vinegar (a ‘warming’ component in TCM that naturally supports blood circulation and detoxification) and finely ground black Brazilian Tourmaline crystal (known in crystal healing for providing balance, calmness, and stress relief), the patches trigger specific points in the feet, a painless, side effect-free process that balances the body’s ‘Qi’ (vital energy) while enhancing sleep and energy:

CircuFlow: Helps support healthy blood flow and features Menthol, known for its circulation-boosting properties and ability to enhance the action of other active ingredients including mandarin wood vinegar to simulate the actions of reflexology.

BeautyRest: Specially formulated with a calming blend of certified organic essential oils designed for and known to relax the mind and revitalize the body; including lavender, sage (balancing and calming), basil (helps clear the mind), Ylang Ylang (comforting, promoting relaxation), bergamot (uplifting), bitter orange oil (helps enliven emotions and elevate mood).

RestoreGlow: Supports Natural Detoxification by enhancing our natural ability to eliminate toxins, aiding in overall well-being. Modern lifestyle factors like stress, poor diet, sleep deprivation, and environmental pollutants can disrupt your body’s natural detox processes. RestoreGlow helps restore the body's balance and optimal function.

According to the National Library of Medicine, reflexology’s history spans thousands of years, including ancient Egypt and China. The therapy’s core belief is that by applying pressure to areas like the feet and hands, other parts of the body could be energized. Its popularity, especially in modern times, is attributed not only to its non-invasive nature, but its avoidance of drugs or chemicals in improving day-to-day stress, pain, and injuries.

Additionally, as found by the National Institute of Health, complementary health approaches, such as yoga, meditation, massage therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture, and naturopathy, are on the rise, with 36.7% of individuals confirming their use (a massive increase compared to just 19.2% in 2002).

“People deserve the resources to feel their best, but in a world where the cost of living is constantly rising, many remedies can feel out of reach,” added Wong. “We are grateful for the chance to provide holistic support and knowledge. We are also proud that we can keep our patches accessible and low-cost, widening our reach to everyday consumers.”

Sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com, a 20-patch box of each variety costs $40. Last year, the company was also showcased on nationally-aired ‘American Trends & Lifestyle’ (ATL): https://americantrendsandlifestyle.com/nutriworks/.

For more information, visit https://www.nutriworks.com/

Walmart:

https://tinyurl.com/ybyfusp3

OneLavi:

https://tinyurl.com/5dmea8k3

Amazon:

RestoreGlow- https://tinyurl.com/4sbf3dkm

BeautyRest- https://tinyurl.com/4m4d2anv

CircuFlow- https://tinyurl.com/yj4xmsjv

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches, “Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy ‘nutrition that works’, NutriWorks’ supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with NutriWorks. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.



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