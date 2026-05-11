TESTOSTERONOLOGY SOCIETY™ LAUNCHES FREE WEEKLY LIVESTREAM TO COMBAT TESTOSTERONE AND STEROID MISINFORMATION

Empower Your Clinic With The Training & Certification That Delivers Real Patient Care Impact Move from Symptoms to Solutions for Testosterone, Androgen, and Hormone-Related Health Challenges. Thomas O'Connor, M.D. Founder/CEO Testosteronology®

Ask The Testosteronologist® LIVE gives the public and clinicians free weekly access to expert education on TRT, anabolic steroids, and hormonal health.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) and anabolic steroid use surge in popularity — and as social media misinformation about hormone health spreads at an unprecedented rate — the Testosteronology Society™ is launching a major free public education initiative: Ask The TestosteronologistLIVE, a weekly livestream broadcast featuring Certified Testosteronologistsevery Wednesday evening on YouTube and major social media platforms.WHAT IS ASK THE TESTOSTERONOLOGISTLIVE?Each weekly session opens with a focused clinical education segment, followed by live audience Q&A, covering critical topics including:• Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) protocols and management• Anabolic steroid side effects, risks, and harm reduction• Bloodwork and lab interpretation for hormone panels• Estrogen management and hormonal balance• Cardiovascular risk monitoring and long-term health outcomes• Fertility, sexual health, and testosterone deficiency• Mental health, mood, and performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs)• Recovery, peptides, and post-cycle considerationsFollowing the educational presentation, the broadcast opens for live audience Q&A, giving viewers worldwide the opportunity to ask questions directly to Certified Testosteronologistsin real time.WHY IT MATTERS: THE MISINFORMATION CRISIS IN HORMONE HEALTHMillions of people are making serious medical decisions about testosterone therapy and anabolic steroids based on fitness influencers, anonymous forums, gym culture, and viral social media clips — without access to qualified clinical education."Too many people are making serious hormone and steroid decisions based on social media personalities instead of qualified clinicians," said Thomas O'Connor, founder of the Testosteronology Society™. "People are confused about their bloodwork, their symptoms, their side effects, and their long-term health risks. The public deserves access to real education from professionals who actually understand these issues deeply."Unlike highly produced social media content or anonymous online discussions, Ask The TestosteronologistLIVE delivers real-time, unscripted clinical education with direct audience interaction — an approach the Society believes is urgently needed as more people pursue self-directed hormone protocols, underground steroid use, and online-driven health optimization without adequate understanding of the risks.WHO SHOULD TUNE INThe weekly livestream is designed for a broad audience, including:• Men on TRT or considering testosterone therapy• Anabolic steroid users seeking harm reduction and health monitoring guidance• Fitness-focused adults navigating hormone optimization• Partners and spouses trying to understand hormone-related health changes• Physicians, NPs, PAs, and clinicians in men's health, sports medicine, endocrinology, and preventive care• Healthcare professionals seeking practical, clinically grounded education on testosterone and anabolic steroid managementFREE, WEEKLY, AND OPEN TO THE PUBLICAsk The TestosteronologistLIVE broadcasts every Wednesday evening at no cost. This initiative is part of the broader mission of the Testosteronology Society™ to advance public understanding of testosterone deficiency, anabolic steroid risks, hormone health, and long-term physiologic monitoring.The program is delivered through the TestosteronologyHealth Portal, which also provides members with structured hormone health content, bloodwork education, and personalized video responses from Certified Testosteronologiststhrough the Ask The Testosteronologistprogram.Livestreams air every Wednesday evening. Open to the public at no charge.ABOUT THE TESTOSTERONOLOGY SOCIETY™The Testosteronology Society™ is an educational organization dedicated to advancing physician education, public health awareness, and clinical understanding of testosterone deficiency, anabolic steroids, hormone health, and long-term physiologic monitoring. Learn more at https://testosteronologysociety.com ABOUT THE TESTOSTERONOLOGYHEALTH PORTALThe TestosteronologyHealth Portal is an educational membership platform providing structured resources on hormone health, bloodwork interpretation, testosterone therapy, anabolic steroids, and broader health considerations — delivered by Certified Testosteronologists

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