COMPACOM Launches Annual $1,500 Scholarship to Support U.S. Finance Students

COMPACOM launches a $1,500 annual scholarship for U.S. finance, accounting, and economics students. Applications open May 15; deadline September 30, 2026.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- COMPACOM , an online financial information and lender-comparison platform serving more than 500,000 U.S. consumers, today announced the launch of the COMPACOM Finance Future Scholarship , a new annual award of $1,500 for undergraduate and graduate students pursuing degrees in finance, accounting, economics, and related fields at accredited U.S. colleges and universities.The scholarship is part of COMPACOM's broader commitment to financial literacy and education. Applications open May 15, 2026, and the inaugural recipient will be announced on September 30, 2026."The decisions Americans make about borrowing, saving, and planning shape the trajectory of their entire lives — and the people guiding those decisions over the next thirty years are sitting in finance classrooms today," said Alice Rose, chief editor of COMPACOM. "We want to help reduce the cost of that education for one outstanding student each year and signal that we take the next generation of finance professionals seriously."About the scholarshipThe COMPACOM Finance Future Scholarship awards $1,500 annually to one student. Funds are paid directly to the recipient's college or university and applied to qualified educational expenses, including tuition, mandatory fees, and required books and supplies.To be eligible, applicants must:• Be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or DACA recipient• Be enrolled in or accepted to an accredited U.S. college or university• Be pursuing a degree in finance, accounting, economics, business administration with a finance concentration, financial planning, actuarial science, or a closely related field• Maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale• Be at least 18 years of ageA complete application includes a current resume, an academic transcript, proof of enrollment, one letter of recommendation, and a 600-to-800-word essay responding to the prompt: How can financial literacy and responsible financial decision-making improve economic outcomes for underserved communities in the United States?Independent selectionApplications will be reviewed by an independent selection committee made up of finance educators and industry professionals. No COMPACOM executive or employee will participate in the selection. Submissions are scored on essay quality (40%), academic record (25%), letter of recommendation (20%), and demonstrated commitment to the finance field (15%).The program is administered separately from COMPACOM's consumer-facing services. Application data is stored separately from COMPACOM's commercial systems, is not shared with any lender, and is not used for any marketing purpose.How to applyFull eligibility requirements, application instructions, and frequently asked questions are available at https://compacom.com/finance-scholarship-award . Questions can be directed to careers@compacom.com.The application deadline is September 30, 2026 at 11:59 PM Pacific Time.About COMPACOMCOMPACOM is an online financial information and advertising referral platform headquartered in Sacramento, California. Through a single online application, COMPACOM connects consumers with a network of more than 300 participating lenders offering personal loans, installment loans, and other consumer credit products. COMPACOM is not a lender and does not make credit decisions.For more information, visit https://compacom.com The COMPACOM Finance Future Scholarship is funded by Compacom.com as a charitable and educational initiative. The scholarship is administered independently of Compacom.com's consumer-facing services. No purchase or use of any COMPACOM product is required to apply for or receive the scholarship. The program does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national or ethnic origin, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability, or veteran status. Void where prohibited by law.

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