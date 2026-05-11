Recent advancements in the tribovoltaic effect for human motion energy harvesting and wearable self-powered sensing

Outlook on the use of the tribovoltaic effect for wearable electronics.

FAYETTEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a review, researchers summarize tribovoltaic nanogenerators for harvesting human motion energy. These systems not only produce stable direct-current electricity with high power density but also enable self-powered sensing for real-time motion and physiological monitoring. Advanced materials, interface engineering, and textile designs further enhance flexibility, durability, and performance for wearable applications.

Human motion such as walking, breathing, and joint movement contains abundant low-frequency mechanical energy. However, efficiently and stably converting this energy into electricity remains a challenge in the field of wearable electronics. Conventional technologies based on triboelectric or piezoelectric effects often suffer from unstable output, low power density, and complex power management systems.

A research team led by Prof. Chi Zhang at the Beijing Institute of Nanoenergy and Nanosystems, Chinese Academy of Sciences published recently published review in Wearable Electronics, summarizing a novel energy conversion strategy based on the tribovoltaic effect. This mechanism enables the direct generation of stable direct current (DC) output through dynamic semiconductor interfaces, offering a new pathway for human motion energy harvesting and self-powered sensing.

Human motion provides diverse energy sources, yet traditional technologies struggle to utilize them in a stable and efficient manner. The tribovoltaic effect, with its ability to directly produce stable DC output, not only improves energy conversion efficiency but also simplifies system design, making it suitable for wearable applications. The authors highlighted a variety of advanced device designs, including textile-based, multilayer, and three-dimensional generators. These strategies enhance device output performance while simultaneously improving flexibility, durability, and adaptability to complex human motions. Notably, such devices not only power small electronic systems but also generate characteristic electrical signals under motion, enabling real-time monitoring of human movement and physiological states.

A major advantage of tribovoltaic systems lies in their integration of energy harvesting and sensing. By combining power generation and sensing functions within a single device, continuous energy supply and real-time monitoring can be achieved without the need for external power sources, paving the way for truly self-powered wearable systems.

The research team emphasizes that future efforts will focus on high-performance material design, multi-mechanism coupling, and intelligent system integration, ultimately accelerating the practical application of tribovoltaic technology in wearable electronics and smart sensing.

References

DOI

10.1016/j.wees.2026.01.001

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.wees.2026.01.001

Funding Information

This work is supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (52450006, U23A20640, W2521161), the Beijing Natural Science Foundation (L247020) and the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG) project Renew4EHS (No. 892416).

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