Lifeline Awareness Week: The Federal Communications Commission and the National Association of Stat

Lifeline Awareness Week: The Federal Communications Commission and the National Association of State Utility Consumer Advocates have designated September 9-15, 2013, as Lifeline Awareness Week. The week is designed to raise awareness of Lifeline, a Federal/State program that helps make telephone service more affordable for qualified customers. For more information.....











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Date Issued: 9/9/2013

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