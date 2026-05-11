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DWC issues Notice of Public Hearing on June 5, 2026, for proposed evidence-based update and adoption to the Medical Treatment Utilization Schedule

The Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) recognizes the importance of communicating effectively with individuals, including those with limited English proficiency. DIR is making an effort to provide meaningful services for individuals that speak languages other than English.

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    Office Name Topic Phone Numbers
    Cal/OSHA Workplace Safety and Health 833-579-0927
    Labor Commissioner's Office Wages, breaks, retaliation and labor laws 833-526-4636
    Division of Workers' Compensation Benefits for work-related injuries and illnesses 1-800-736-7401
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DWC issues Notice of Public Hearing on June 5, 2026, for proposed evidence-based update and adoption to the Medical Treatment Utilization Schedule

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