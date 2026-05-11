GB Group Global Congratulates Cybastion on EXIM Bank 'Deal of the Year' Recognition

GB Group Global

This award is a strong reflection of Cybastion’s vision, execution discipline, and institutional credibility” — Dr. Gloria Herndon

WAHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GB Group Global proudly congratulates its esteemed client, Cybastion , on receiving the prestigious “Industries of the Future – Deal of the Year” Award at the 2026 Annual Conference of the Export-Import Bank of the United States(EXIM Bank), held April 29–30 in Washington, D.C.This distinguished recognition reflects Cybastion’s leadership in advancing next generation infrastructure, digital transformation, and strategic global development. Their work continues to play a critical role across emerging markets, where resilient technology platforms and secure industrial ecosystems are increasingly essential to national growth and long-term competitiveness.As a strategic advisory partner to Cybastion, GB Group Global supported the institutional positioning, financing alignment, and executive engagement necessary to navigate the rigorous EXIM Bank process and strengthen the transaction’s strategic foundation.“This award is a strong reflection of Cybastion’s vision, execution discipline, and institutional credibility,” said Dr. Gloria B. Herndon, President and Chairman of GB Group Global. “We are honored to have supported this journey and remain committed to helping visionary companies structure transformative transactions that create lasting economic impact.”GB Group Global also recognizes the broader significance of EXIM Bank’s continued leadership in supporting strategic U.S. exports and strengthening global industrial competitiveness—particularly in sectors defining the future of infrastructure, energy security, and advanced technology deployment.As the firm continues its 2026 growth trajectory toward a strategic target of $10 billion in structured transactions, GB Group Global remains focused on delivering solutions that are politically viable, financially bankable, and globally scalable.The firm’s current portfolio includes high-value transactions across advanced nuclear manufacturing, energy security platforms, healthcare infrastructure, sovereign industrial development, and export finance initiatives throughout Africa and the United States.About GB Group GlobalUnder the leadership of Dr. Gloria B. Herndon, GB Group Global advises on high value sovereign and private-sector transactions across infrastructure, energy, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and export finance.Dr. Herndon is an internationally recognized economist who has advised governments, multinational institutions, and private investors across Africa, the United States, and the World. Her leadership consistently bridges the gap between institutional capital and transformative projects, positioning clients to engage successfully with institutions such as EXIM Bank, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and many more.About CybastionCybastion is an American technology company delivering world-class digital solutions to accelerate digital transformation across Africa.Its mission is to empower Africa’s digital future by creating secure, resilient, and reliable digital ecosystems that drive innovation, growth, and long-term prosperity. Through tailored digital solutions, local market knowledge, and global expertise, Cybastion enables African businesses and governments to thrive in the digital age.Media ContactGB Group GlobalOffice of the PresidentWashington, D.C.Email: gbherndon@ gbgroupglobal .com

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