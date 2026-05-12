Graphene-X Launches Tardigrade Sleeping System on Kickstarter, Built on ISPO Award-Winning Insulation Technology

Tardigrade Sleeping System by Graphene-X Graphene and Aerogel integrated synthetic fill The complete system

A modular sleeping system built around graphene and aerogel, using the same W.A.I. insulation platform recognized by the ISPO Innovation Prize.

We built the Tardigrade as a system, not a single product. Advanced materials and modular design solve what one bag never could: sleeping well across the real conditions people sleep in outdoors.” — Jorge Barros, Founder and CEO, Graphene-X

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphene-X today launched the Tardigrade Sleeping System on Kickstarter, introducing a modular sleeping platform built around two proprietary materials technologies: GRAPHINSULATE™, a graphene and aerogel integrated synthetic fill, and W.A.I.™ (Weather Adaptive Insulation), aerogel-filled tubes that passively expand and contract with ambient temperature. The W.A.I.™ technology platform was awarded the ISPO Innovation Prize in December 2024 for its application in the Graphene-X AeroGraph Puffer Jacket. The Tardigrade Sleeping System uses the same proprietary insulation system.The Tardigrade Sleeping System is offered as three products on a single materials platform: the Tardigrade EXTREME (comfort 0°C, lower limit -30°C), the Tardigrade LITE (comfort 15°C, lower limit -10°C), and a Modular Cover that extends either bag's temperature range or functions as a standalone summer-weight cover."We built the Tardigrade as a system, not a single product. Advanced materials and modular design solve what one bag never could: sleeping well across the real conditions people sleep in outdoors". said Jorge Barros, Founder and CEO of Graphene-X.The TechnologyGRAPHINSULATE™ combines graphene-integrated polyester fibers with aerogel particles. Graphene contributes thermal conductivity that helps regulate body heat distribution. Aerogel, one of the lowest-density solid insulators known, provides high-loft barrier against external temperature. The combined fill is engineered to perform across a wider thermal range than synthetic fills using a single insulating material.W.A.I.™ consists of sealed aerogel-filled tubes integrated into the bag's outer shell. The tubes expand at lower temperatures to provide additional insulation, and contract at higher temperatures to reduce thermal load. The system requires no batteries, manual adjustment, or external input. W.A.I.™ was awarded the ISPO Innovation Prize in 2024 for its application in the Graphene-X AeroGraph Puffer Jacket. The Tardigrade Sleeping System represents the second product line to integrate this insulation platform.Track RecordGraphene-X has delivered twelve Kickstarter campaigns since its founding, raising more than $3 million from over 30,000 backers across 100 countries. The company has completed every promised delivery to date.The Tardigrade Sleeping System is the company's first sleep-focused product, following an apparel-led catalog that includes jackets, base layers, and accessories built on the same graphene-integrated material platform.AvailabilityThe Tardigrade Sleeping System is available on Kickstarter beginning May 12, 2026, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time / 3:00 PM London / 10:00 PM Hong Kong. Super Early Bird pledges are limited to 100 units across both bag configurations and offer the lowest pricing of the campaign.About Graphene-XFounded in Hong Kong, Graphene-X develops high-performance apparel and gear built on proprietary graphene-integrated materials . Its technology platform includes GRAPHINSULATE™, GRAPHTOUGH™, GRAPHTHERMAL™, GRAPHCOOL™, and W.A.I.™. The company has shipped to backers in more than 100 countries across thirteen successive Kickstarter campaigns. More at graphene-x.com.Media ContactGraphene-XPress inquiries: gigi@graphene-x.comPress kit and high-resolution images: https://www.picdrop.com/graphene-x/FUUG1KoSsT

Graphene-X Kickstarter 13 Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.