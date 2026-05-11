Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market Key Players and Competitive Positioning Insights

Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market is dominated by a mix of global life sciences software providers and specialized pharmacovigilance and regulatory technology companies. Companies are focusing on advanced adverse event reporting systems, automated drug safety signal detection, real-time risk monitoring platforms, and regulatory-compliant data management frameworks to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent drug safety and compliance standards. Emphasis on patient safety regulations, regulatory reporting accuracy, and integration of digital pharmacovigilance databases and analytics systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving pharmacovigilance and drug safety software sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market?

•According to our research, Oracle Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The company’s life sciences and safety software division, which is directly involved in the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market, provides a wide range of adverse event reporting systems, drug safety database management platforms, regulatory compliance solutions, and risk monitoring tools that support pharmaceutical companies, healthcare organizations, and clinical research environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market?

Major companies operating in the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market are Oracle Corporation, ArisGlobal, Accenture plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Wipro Limited, Genpact, Parexel, Ennov Group, PharmaLex, EXTEDO GmbH, Anju Software Inc., Indegene Limited, RXLogix, AB Cube, Sarjen Systems Pvt Ltd, Clinevo Technologies.

How Concentrated Is The Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market?

•The market is fairly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 32% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent drug safety reporting regulations, compliance with global pharmacovigilance guidelines, high complexity of adverse event data management, and the need for reliability in clinical safety monitoring and regulatory reporting systems environment. Leading players such as Oracle Corporation, ArisGlobal, Accenture plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Wipro Limited, and Genpact hold notable market shares through diversified pharmacovigilance and drug safety software portfolios, established life sciences and regulatory partnerships, global service and deployment networks, and continuous innovation in adverse event management, safety signal detection, and regulatory compliance technologies. As demand for advanced drug safety monitoring platforms, automated pharmacovigilance workflows, and regulatory-compliant data management systems grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oOracle Corporation (4%)

oArisGlobal (4%)

oAccenture plc (4%)

oIQVIA Holdings Inc. (4%)

oInternational Business Machines Corporation (3%)

oDeloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (3%)

oCapgemini SE (3%)

oCognizant Technology Solutions (3%)

oWipro Limited (2%)

oGenpact (2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market include Oracle Corporation, IQVIA Holdings Inc., SAP SE, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., ArisGlobal LLC, Ennov Group, Veeva Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., ClinChoice Inc., Revvity Inc., Accenture plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Capgemini SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, Genpact Limited, Saama Technologies Inc., AB Cube SA, UMC Pharma Services, and EXTEDO GmbH.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market include McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Cencora, Owens & Minor Inc., Medline Industries LP, Henry Schein Inc., Movianto GmbH, Uniphar Group plc, Phoenix Pharmahandel GmbH & Co. KG, Zuellig Pharma Holdings Pte. Ltd., Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd., Shanghai Pharma Group Co. Ltd., Alloga, Amdipharm Mercury Company Limited, H. D. Smith Wholesale Drug Co., Anda Inc., Morris & Dickson Co. LLC, and CuraScript SD.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market?

•Major end users in the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market include Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Amgen Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Biogen Inc., and CSL Limited.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Unified adverse event platforms are transforming the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market by consolidating safety data, improving signal detection, and accelerating regulatory decision-making.

•Example: In March 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration launched the FDA adverse event monitoring system as a centralized reporting platform across drugs, biologics, vaccines, cosmetics, and animal products.

•Its real-time data publishing, advanced analytics, and enhanced APIs enable streamlined reporting, improved transparency, and efficient analysis of millions of safety reports annually.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Pharmacovigilance Software Enhancing Drug Safety and Regulatory Compliance

•Safety Signal Detection Platforms Improving Risk Assessment and Decision-Making

•Modern Pharmacovigilance Systems Strengthening Adverse Event Reporting and Compliance

•AI-Driven Automation Advancing Efficiency and Accuracy in Drug Safety Monitoring

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