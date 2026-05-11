Celestial Studios Group Announces Global Expansion and Launch of New Animated Series Plicha for International Audiences

RICHMOND, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celestial Studios Group is a production and media company based in London, which has built itself as an international leader in animation and digital entertainment by announcing that it will continue to expand into new regions around the globe while celebrating its first animated series called Plicha The announcement establishes Celestial Studios Group’s commitment to creating original intellectual property that will give audiences original stories told both visually and across multiple media.Strengthening Independent Animation in a Global Streaming EraThe global entertainment industry has been shifting toward original animated content and distributed digitally since 2000, and independent studios are becoming more integral in creating new experiences based on these types of stories.Celestial Studios Group has positioned itself within this changing environment by developing and creating original productions specifically for an international audience while still maintaining a high degree of creative independence.Plicha marks the beginning of the studio’s effort towards creating viable entertainment properties that can grow through various avenues such as streaming services, licensing, and transmedia.Celestial Studios Group spokesperson said, "Animation enables stories to break through borders - both cultural and geographical."Introducing Plicha: A New Original Animated UniverseThe creation of Plicha is a demonstration of Celestial Studios Group’s vision to create entertainment assets that are relevant to a new generation of consumers looking for authentic narratives and immersive experiences.The creation of Plicha is also part of the company's strategy, which has been influenced by industry trends toward creator-driven content development and adapting works for global audiences.The series is now available through its official platform:Website: https://plicha.com/ The launch of Plicha solidifies the property's place as a flagship studio inside the studio's growing animation catalog while demonstrating the studio's long-term commitment to producing original content.Building Intellectual Property for the Future of EntertainmentIn addition to new projects, Celestial Studios Group is building upon existing intellectual property ecosystems in order to support their creation across many different types of media, including animation, digital media, brand partnerships and licensing arrangements.By integrating creative development with project management, the company is able to create entertainment products that can adapt to the changing landscape of technology and how audiences consume media.Expanding Creative Collaboration and Production CapabilitiesAs a result, Celestial Studios Group continues to collaborate with artists, writers, animators, and other creative partners around the globe, enhancing production capabilities while enhancing the perception of London as an incubator of creative media innovation.In addition to previously mentioned projects being part of Celestial Studios' expansion efforts, the studio is expanding its animation production pipeline, expanding its opportunities for creative development, and expanding its relationships with international partners to support future original projects."Our focus is on not only creating stories, but creating worlds that audiences can develop along with," said the representative of Celestial Studios Group.About Celestial Studios GroupCelestial Studios Group Develops and Produces Original Intellectual Properties for Digital Platforms, Product and Entertainment Distribution and Cross Media for a Global Audience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.