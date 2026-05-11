LEAP East Brings Global Tech, Capital and Innovation to Hong Kong

By bringing together global ecosystems, investors and innovators in one place, LEAP East is set to drive meaningful collaboration and unlock new opportunities across Asia and the Middle East, reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as a key gateway for global te

RIYADH , SAUDI ARABIA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEAP East, the inaugural regional edition of the world’s most-attended technology event, will take place from 8–10 July 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).As LEAP expands into Asia for the first time, it positions Hong Kong as a meeting point for leading technology players, investors and innovators across APAC and the Middle East, driving new partnerships and unlocking market opportunities. With more than US$44.8 billion in announced investments since 2022, the event builds on this momentum to accelerate cross-border capital and collaboration.The event is designed as a high-impact environment where technology, capital and ideas converge in real time. Positioned at the intersection of global capital and breakthrough innovation, the event will feature an elite speaker lineup, international pavilions and cutting-edge robotics.Annabelle Mander, Executive Vice President and co-creator of LEAP at Tahaluf, said: “LEAP East brings together the ecosystems, investors and innovators shaping the future of technology. By bringing this experience to Hong Kong, we are enabling collaboration between Asia and the Middle East and unlocking new opportunities for growth. Together with our partners, we are proud to create an environment that accelerates cross-border collaboration and drives real-world impact.”The LEAP East stage will convene leaders shaping the next phase of the digital economy. This includes Ben Goodman, President – JAPAC at Adobe, who will explore how creative intelligence and evolving content supply chains are powering global scale for businesses; Richie Chen, Founder & CEO of HAI Robotics, exploring the scale of autonomous logistics; Tim Ying, CEO of Octopus, examining how trusted, electronic payments evolve into smart city infrastructure; and Minami Maeda, President of Rakuten Medical, discussing the intersection of deep-tech and life sciences.Together, these global leaders will explore the technologies, investments and cross-border dynamics driving the next wave of innovation, moving beyond theory to address real-world scalability and opportunity. Their participation reflects LEAP East’s role as a space where conversations translate into tangible outcomes. As Ben Goodman noted: “LEAP’s expansion to Hong Kong reflects the city’s growing importance as a global hub, creating new opportunities for collaboration between leading tech markets.”The scale of this opportunity is reflected in growing economic ties between Asia and the Middle East, with Gulf–Asia trade reaching a record US$516 billion in 2024, alongside Southeast Asia’s digital economy projected to reach US$1 trillion by 2030. This momentum continues to drive cross-border investment and innovation across both regions.Bringing this global convergence to life, the event will feature international pavilions including the UK, India, Pakistan and China (Zhejiang). These pavilions bring together diverse ecosystems, enabling direct engagement and new cross-border partnerships.The UK will be among the featured participants, showcasing its strengths in innovation and technology through its pavilion. Stephanie Li, Associate Director, Infrastructure and Technology at the UK Department for Business and Trade, British Consulate General Hong Kong, said: “Through our UK pavilion, we will showcase the UK’s strengths in innovation and technology and highlight opportunities under the UK’s Modern Industrial Strategy, particularly across our fast-growing digital and technology sectors. LEAP East enables meaningful international collaboration, and we look forward to fostering new partnerships and supporting cross-border innovation.”By bringing together global ecosystems, investors and innovators in one place, LEAP East is set to drive meaningful collaboration and unlock new opportunities across Asia and the Middle East, reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as a key gateway for global technology and investment.About TahalufHeadquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf and the global stage through a portfolio of world class exhibitions and digital platforms.Tahaluf is a joint venture between Informa PLC, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity Programming and Drones and the Events Investment Fund. Sela, the Saudi owned event production company known for creating world class experiences, is also set to join the venture.Tahaluf is behind leading events including LEAP, DeepFest, LEAP East, Money20/20 Middle East, Black Hat MEA, Cityscape Global, Global Health Exhibition and CPHI Middle East.For more information, visit www.tahaluf.com and www.leapeast.com Media ContactFor media inquiries, please contact: leapeast2026@sandpipercomms.com.

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