Global Health Alliance Issues Reminder on Importance of Human Interactions for Children’s Mental Health Awareness Month

Children need real human relationships and playtime, not digital devices and AI products

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coinciding with Children’s Mental Health Awareness Month, a worldwide group of developmental specialists is expanding its warning against digital device use by and around children between birth and age 3 to include artificial intelligence products over concerns they may harm young children’s relational health and foundational development.Members of the 43-nation Global Alliance for Inspiring Non-tech Infant Nurturing and Growth ( GAINING ) ( https://mybabygains.org ) emphasize that very young children thrive through full-sensory physical play and back and-forth interaction with human caregivers. The best protection for a child’s lifelong health and development is through strong attachment to caregivers in the early years.The group cites mounting global research that spending time on digital devices can displace the critical social and real-world sensory experiences young children need for optimal growth and development during the most sensitive period of human brain development.Harms associated with direct and indirect exposure to digital devices include delayed speech, attachment problems, social-emotional difficulties, cognitive deficits, and changes to how a young child’s brain forms and operates. Amid a global concern over a surge in autism rates, the alliance also cites evidence that excessive digital device use in early childhood may be a factor.GAINING warns that the recent proliferation of low-quality, non-sensical AI-generated media content could distort young children’s sense of reality. AI toys and products that talk to young children have not been proven safe for use and could interfere with the children’s understanding and forming of human relationships. Placing infants into environments with AI-enabled products such as smart bassinets could reduce parent soothing, which can weaken early bonding.Until more is known about the effects of AI products, GAINING recommends that UK government guidance serve as a model, which states that young children should avoid interacting with AI toys, AI apps, AI tools, robots, chatbots, and smart speakers.GAINING cites further evidence that when a caregiver focuses on a digital device when a young child is present— a practice known as “technoference”—it can cause infants to feel stress and interferes with caregiver responses to babies' and young children’s needs.When young children are calmed and entertained with TVs, phones, and tablets, it can become harder for them to learn to self-calm and manage their emotions. Research also shows that, as children grow, these practices can also lead to increased digital device use and difficulty socializing with others.Having the TV on for prolonged periods—even if no one in particular is watching—distracts young children from their play and reduces conversation with caregivers; as a result, children hear fewer words and so may be slower to speak and have a smaller vocabulary.GAINING has three separate Awareness Alerts: for government agencies and policy makers, for clinicians and other health providers, and for parents and other caregivers.In the alert for government agencies, GAINING suggests that greater awareness of and adherence to digital device use guidelines in infancy and toddlerhood could help children to thrive and reduce the need for costly speech, behavioral and other therapies. Governments can support parents trying to limit device usage by compelling nurseries, childcare centers, and preschools to prioritize real-life play and not allow child-facing digital devices.Just as pediatricians and other healthcare providers teach parents about their babies’ nutritional needs, they can also help parents understand what their babies need for brain health. The Awareness Alert for clinicians encourages them to discuss healthy digital device management with families, starting with prenatal visits and at every well-child exam.The “News to Know” Awareness Alert for parents and caregivers empowers confidence while reinforcing that they are naturally equipped with exactly what their babies need, i.e., their attention, words, and gentle touch, along with providing time for reading and for play outdoors and indoors with non-electronic and non-AI playthings. GAINING suggests families have screen-free places and times in the home, such as in bedrooms and during meals, and that primary caregivers seek help when overwhelmed with depression or anxiety.Based on an assessment of existing international guidelines, GAINING Awareness Alerts recommend that babies need to spend their time playing, exploring their world, and interacting with caring people until at least age 2. Digital device exposure for very young children should be limited to caregiver-attended video chats with loved ones. Children ages 3 to 6 also need play and social interaction, so any digital device use should be limited to less than an hour over a day’s time of non-violent, slow-paced, age-appropriate content, ideally experienced and discussed with a caregiver.Three out of four children under age 2 now exceed screen time guidelines, but studies show that parents who are made aware of the guidelines allow significantly less screen time.GAINING Awareness Alerts are being distributed during May—Children’s Mental Health Awareness Month.Find the Alerts, supporting research, and caregiver resources on the GAINING website ( https://mybabygains.org ).About GAINING: The Global Alliance for Inspiring Non-tech Infant Nurturing and Growth (GAINING) consists of child development specialists, clinicians, researchers, educators, and advocates on a mission to raise worldwide awareness of babies’ crucial need for physical play and face-to-face human interaction and of the risks to their cognitive, emotional, and relational development associated with regular and prolonged use of digital devices. GAINING Awareness Alerts are based on global research findings and are for the information of parents and other caregivers, healthcare providers, and government agencies. CONTACT: Kristin Thomas Kristin@mybabygains.org

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