Influential Women Features Debra Wimpee: Mayor of Broken Arrow Leading Through Service and Advocacy

BROKEN ARROW, OK, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accomplished Entrepreneur, Community Builder, and Public Servant Continues Transforming Broken Arrow Through Leadership and PhilanthropyDebra Wimpee is a highly accomplished civic leader, entrepreneur, and advocate whose dedication to public service has made a lasting impact throughout Oklahoma and beyond. Currently serving as Mayor of Broken Arrow since 2021, following her tenure as Ward 1 City Councilor, Debra has become widely recognized for her leadership, veteran advocacy, and commitment to strengthening her community through meaningful engagement and service.Throughout her career, Debra has received numerous honors recognizing both her civic leadership and patriotic service. Among her many accolades are induction into the Oklahoma Military History Hall of Fame in 2025, the Oklahoma Purple Heart Most Patriotic Mayor award, and recognition as Patriot of the Year by Oklahoma Veterans United. She has also earned leadership and community distinctions, including the NAIOP Lifetime Achievement Award and a nomination for Journal Record Woman of the Year.In addition to her role in public office, Debra is a successful entrepreneur and passionate community builder. She is the Founder and Owner of The BA Buzz, a business dedicated to event planning, community engagement, and promoting charitable initiatives throughout the region. Through her work, she has helped create opportunities that bring residents, businesses, and organizations together while supporting causes that strengthen the local community.Debra also previously served as Executive Director of Soldiers’ Wish, where she helped raise more than one million dollars in donations while granting over one million dollars in wishes for active-duty military members, veterans, and their families. Her work consistently reflects a deep passion for serving others and honoring those who have sacrificed for their country.Her professional background spans leadership across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. Debra has held executive roles with NAIOP Oklahoma and the Oklahoma CCIM Chapter, organizations central to the commercial real estate industry, while simultaneously leading community-centered initiatives and events, including ShamRock the Rose Festival, Red, White & Brew, and Street Eats on Main.Debra attributes her success to what she describes as a God-given gift for public service combined with a lifelong commitment to leadership, community connection, and making a meaningful impact. Whether honoring veterans through memorial projects or representing her city on national and international stages, she remains focused on serving others and strengthening the community she calls home.When advising young women entering leadership and public service roles, Debra encourages them to be bold, stay focused, and never allow anyone else to write their story. She believes authentic leadership is built through service, meaningful relationships, and a genuine commitment to the people and communities being served.The values guiding Debra in both her personal and professional life are service, integrity, and connection. Those principles influence not only her leadership style, but also the simple joys she values most, including cooking and sharing meals with others as a way to bring people together.With a continued focus on volunteerism, philanthropy, civic engagement, and veteran advocacy, Debra Wimpee remains a transformative force within Broken Arrow, exemplifying leadership, compassion, and unwavering dedication in every endeavor she pursues.Learn More about Debra Wimpee:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/debra-wimpee Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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