Influential Women Highlights Lindsay Scherr Burgess: Founder and “Moss Boss” Redefining Biophilic Design

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Palm Beach Entrepreneur Transforms Commercial and Luxury Spaces With Award-Winning Preserved Moss Installations Across North America and the CaribbeanLindsay Scherr Burgess is the Founder and self-proclaimed “Moss Boss” of Green Wallscapes, a West Palm Beach-based company specializing in no-maintenance preserved moss walls, custom art installations, and branded moss logos. What began as a creative hobby in 2017 has since evolved into a nationally recognized business that has completed more than 1,000 projects across 35 states, Canada, and the Caribbean.Known for creating visually striking biophilic installations that merge art, nature, and design, Lindsay has positioned Green Wallscapes as a leader in the preserved moss design industry. Her company’s work has been featured in publications including Architectural Digest, Veranda Magazine, and the Palm Beach Post. In 2023, Green Wallscapes received gold recognition in the iPlants Magazine Biophilic Design Awards, further solidifying its reputation for innovation and craftsmanship in large-scale design.Over the years, Lindsay has collaborated with major developers, hospitality brands, and corporations, including Amazon, Starbucks, Hilton, and Related Companies. Her work was also showcased through participation in the prestigious Kips Bay Decorator Show House in 2019, an opportunity that further elevated the company’s visibility within the luxury design space.Before launching Green Wallscapes, Lindsay built a diverse professional background spanning industries including organic produce, construction, commercial real estate, publishing, sales, and marketing. She credits that broad range of experience with helping shape her entrepreneurial mindset and leadership style today. In her current role, Lindsay oversees public relations, marketing, client communication, and strategic project coordination while managing a talented team made up primarily of female artists and installers.Her approach to business combines thoughtful design, detailed planning, and a strong commitment to customer service. Lindsay believes every installation should not only make a visual impact but also function seamlessly within the client’s operational and design goals. That attention to detail has become one of the defining characteristics of Green Wallscapes’ growing reputation.The best career advice Lindsay has ever received is simple but deeply meaningful: “Just. Keep. Going.” She believes perseverance and consistency are among the most important qualities for achieving long-term success, particularly during periods of uncertainty, growth, and industry challenges.When advising young women entering the design and entrepreneurial industries, Lindsay encourages them to remain curious and never hesitate to ask questions. She believes feedback should be viewed as an opportunity for growth rather than something to take personally. In her experience, building and maintaining strong professional relationships is invaluable and often plays a defining role in long-term success.Lindsay also encourages emerging professionals to thoughtfully embrace AI and evolving technologies while continuing to trust their own instincts and judgment. She believes continuous learning is essential in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape and that professionals who remain adaptable and open to growth will position themselves for greater leadership opportunities over time.One of the biggest challenges Lindsay currently sees in her industry is navigating economic uncertainty, particularly rising construction costs and tariffs impacting luxury products and large-scale projects. At the same time, she sees meaningful opportunities for businesses that can distinguish themselves through exceptional customer service, strong project management, and deep industry expertise.She believes Green Wallscapes’ self-funded structure gives the company an important advantage by allowing greater flexibility and adaptability during slower economic periods. Lindsay remains optimistic that lower interest rates and improved market conditions will help accelerate project growth and strengthen client confidence moving forward.The values guiding Lindsay both personally and professionally are kindness, truthfulness, and integrity. She places strong importance on clear communication, accountability, and taking ownership of mistakes when they occur. In her view, transparency and accountability are essential to building trust and sustaining meaningful professional relationships.A graduate of Northwestern University and fluent in Italian, Lindsay balances her entrepreneurial career with family life alongside her husband, Jon, and daughter, Skylar. Outside of work, she enjoys travel, painting, yoga, jet-skiing, historical fiction, and British period dramas.Lindsay is also passionate about philanthropy and giving back to causes focused on food insecurity, reproductive health, and the arts. She supports organizations including Feeding South Florida, Planned Parenthood, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, and Norton Museum of Art.Through creativity, persistence, and a commitment to innovation, Lindsay Scherr Burgess continues transforming interiors into immersive works of living-inspired art while redefining how biophilic design can enhance modern commercial and luxury spaces.Learn More about Lindsay Scherr Burgess:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lindsay-burgess , or through her profile on Green Wallscapes, https://greenwallscapes.com/pages/the-team Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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