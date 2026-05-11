Slow Surveys Are Dead: Terapage Founder on Why Experts Are Moving to AI Synthetic Data for User Research
Terapage’s AI-powered unified platform brings every research method together in one seamless, intelligent workspace.
The Synthetic Community feature on Terapage AI enables AI-generated personas to interact through realistic social-style discussions, helping researchers simulate authentic community engagement and behavioral insights.
The Poll & Survey module in Terapage AI allows researchers to customize AI-generated personas by selecting targeted demographic, behavioral, and psychological attributes for more precise and insightful research outcomes.
Terapage Synthetic Community interface showcasing AI-generated participant poll responses and skincare product feedback insights within the research dashboard.
Synthetic Data is artificially created data built to resemble real-world data as closely as possible. It is produced using statistical modelling or advanced Artificial Intelligence, including techniques such as deep learning and Generative AI to recreate realistic patterns at scale. Although it is not actual data, it is designed through algorithms, simulations, or machine learning models to reflect patterns, distributions, and relationships observed in real data, making it highly valuable for qualitative and quantitative research.
Research firm Gartner projects that 75 per cent of businesses will use generative AI to create synthetic customer data by 2026, while the global synthetic data market is forecast to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 45.7 per cent.
Solving the Biggest Challenges in User Research
Traditional research workflows are slow, expensive, and often limited by data scarcity or privacy constraints. Terapage's synthetic data capabilities directly address these pain points.
With Terapage, organisations across North America, Europe, and emerging markets test their ideas and products before jumping into the market. AI-powered Synthetic data helps them in validating concepts, refining messaging, and identifying weak ideas using AI-generated participants before committing resources to full-scale studies. The platform's synthetic persona engine creates participants grounded in real-world behavioural simulations, ensuring responses are realistic and meaningful rather than arbitrary.
At Terapage, Privacy protection is another key advantage for businesses, as it ensures compliance with strict privacy regulations such as GDPR in Europe and CCPA in California, making it a trusted solution for companies operating in international markets.
Scalability, Speed, and Flexibility — Built In
Terapage's synthetic data capabilities enable research teams to scale studies on demand, adjust variables mid-research, and re-run experiments without the budget penalties associated with traditional methods. Whether exploring consumer behavior, user experience testing, or brand and media research, organizations can adapt their approach in real time.
The platform supports a range of synthetic research activities, including:
• Automated interviews
• Live group chats
• Journal activities
• Core activities such as polls, surveys, reviewing an image, audio, video task, matrix, etc.
all designed to generate timely, human-like responses that reduce friction and accelerate research outcomes.
Additionally, Terapage’s synthetic data allows researchers to simulate diverse populations across different geographies. Whether targeting consumers in North America, Europe, Asia, or the Middle East, organizations can generate inclusive datasets that reflect regional behaviors, cultural nuances, and market dynamics.
Synthetic Community: Where AI-Powered Research Comes Alive
Terapage's Synthetic Community feature transforms the way organizations conduct qualitative research by creating AI-powered discussion spaces that mirror real-world community dynamics. As seen on the platform, researchers can build branded communities with organized topics, threaded discussions, and real-time engagement tracking. Each community supports multiple topics, making it easy to manage large-scale conversations without losing depth. Terapage's Synthetic Community delivers ongoing, scalable insight generation, powered by AI participants that respond with the authenticity and behavioral depth of real users, giving brands a continuous pulse on what their audience truly thinks, feels, and needs.
Real-World Impact Across Industries
Terapage's synthetic data solutions are already delivering value across sectors, including healthcare, financial services, consumer goods, and technology. In healthcare, synthetic data enables secure research without compromising patient privacy due to HIPAA compliance. In financial services, fraud detection models are trained on synthetic datasets before real-world deployment. For consumer brands, behavioral simulations reveal purchasing patterns and preferences that shape smarter marketing strategies.
About Terapage
Terapage is an AI-powered market research platform helping organizations scale human-centered insights through synthetic data, open-ended surveys, and intelligent research workflows. The platform supports qualitative and quantitative research across industries, combining the depth of human understanding with the speed and efficiency of AI.
Human-like responses by AI-generated participants on Terapage
The synthetic data community at Terapage empowers organizations to accelerate research at scale, supporting continuous experimentation, faster iterations, and reliable reruns for long-term innovation.
Terapage’s synthetic persona engine creates participants based on real-world behavioral simulations.
Sarah Kensington
Terapage
+44 7445 049096
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