H2Ocean Showcases Global Tattoo Industry Presence at the 2026 Gods of Ink Tattoo Convention in Frankfurt, Germany

H2Ocean- First in First Aid Left to Right: Eddie Kolos, CEO of H2Ocean, with internationally recognized tattoo artist Robert Borbas, showcasing his ocean themed sea monster tattoo artwork, all healed with H2Ocean aftercare products, during the Gods of Ink Tattoo Convention in Frankfurt, Germany Left to Right: Eddie Kolos (L), CEO of H2Ocean, with legendary tattoo artist Philip Leu from Switzerland (M) and internationally recognized tattoo artist Robert Hernandez from Spain (R) at the Gods of Ink Tattoo Convention in Frankfurt, Germany. Left to Right: Filip Leu, Miki Vialetto, Titine Leu, and Eddie Kolos at the Gods of Ink Tattoo Convention in Frankfurt, Germany. H2Ocean Product Range: The World's Leading Name in Sea Salt based Natural Products.

International Artists, Live Performances, Industry Collaborations, and Expanded Global Partnerships Across the Professional Tattoo Community.

H2Ocean piercing and tattoo aftercare has been trusted in our industry for years and is highly recommended. My wife and I absolutely love the Healing Rinse mouthwash, one of the best I’ve ever tried.” — Miki Vialetto, Show owner, Gods of Ink

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean proudly participated in the internationally recognized Gods of Ink Tattoo Convention, held April 17–19, 2026, at Frankfurt, Germany. Widely regarded as one of the world’s premier tattoo conventions, the event brought together more than 400 elite tattoo artists from around the globe, alongside live tattooing, art exhibitions, performances, competitions, and international industry collaborations.Representing H2Ocean at the convention were Eddie Kolos, Inventor and CEO, and Tristan Kolos, Supply Chain Manager, of H2Ocean, who engaged with tattoo artists, studio owners, distributors, and industry professionals throughout the three-day event. H2Ocean featured a highly visible exhibit presence with a large 20ft x 8ft LED display screen positioned behind the booth, located prominently near the main stage area and alongside many legendary artists and internationally recognized exhibitors. Founded in 2001, H2Ocean is recognized as one of the pioneers in sea salt based tattoo and piercing aftercare products . The company’s aftercare line is formulated with mineral rich Red Sea salt and designed to support skin recovery, hydration, and overall skin wellness without harsh chemicals. Trusted by professional tattoo artists worldwide for over two decades, H2Ocean products are widely used during the healing process to help maintain clean, comfortable, and healthy looking tattoos.The convention served as an important opportunity for H2Ocean to reconnect with long standing industry relationships while continuing to expand its global professional tattoo network. Throughout the event, artists from multiple countries visited the booth to share positive experiences and testimonials regarding their long term use of H2Ocean aftercare products. Many artists highlighted the company’s continued commitment to natural sea salt based aftercare solutions and its longstanding role within the tattoo industry.International tattoo artist David Taute worked directly from the H2Ocean booth during the convention, further contributing to artist engagement and live interaction with attendees. More than 25 H2Ocean Pro Team members from around the world attended and represented the brand during the event, reflecting the company’s growing international artist community and continued global presence within the tattoo industry. H2Ocean also expanded its professional artist network during the convention by welcoming several new tattoo artists into its international Pro Team program.The event also highlighted the long-standing relationship between Miki Vialetto, Show Owner, and Eddie Kolos, who have known each other for more than 20 years through the global tattoo community. During the convention, H2Ocean was also invited to participate in the upcoming Lugano Tattoo Royale, scheduled to take place September 11–13, 2026, in Lugano, Switzerland.“Gods of Ink continues to represent one of the highest levels of artistic excellence and international collaboration within the tattoo industry,” said Eddie Kolos, CEO of H2Ocean. “It was an honor to reconnect with artists from around the world, hear their experiences with our products, and continue supporting the professional tattoo community that has trusted H2Ocean for over two decades.” The company continues to support professional artists and consumers worldwide through research driven, sea salt based natural aftercare solutions designed to support aftercare recovery and overall skin wellness.

H2Ocean Participation at Gods of Ink Tattoo Show, 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.