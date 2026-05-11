Corporate Membership Opportunities with American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians (ABQAURP)

Corporate Membership with ABQAURP offers organizations exposure within the health care quality industry and engagement with ABQAURP’s members.

ABQAURP’s Corporate Membership connects members with organizations dedicated to advancing health care quality.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate Membership with ABQAURP provides targeted visibility within the health care quality industry. Corporate Members gain increased exposure to over 79,000 international health care quality leaders and key decision-makers. ABQAURP’s membership is comprised of 80% physicians and 20% nurses and other interprofessional members of the health care team. Corporate Members receive access to resources to build networks, strengthen connections with health care leaders, and equip employees with the tools to stay current and grow professionally through the challenges of today’s shifting health care landscape.

The Corporate Membership program connects ABQAURP’s members with organizations that are committed to advancing high-quality health care throughout the community. Corporate Membership program benefits include:

• Reach more than 79,000 health care quality leaders

• Strengthen brand recognition with visibility on the ABQAURP website

• Increased promotion with a highlight ad in the ABQAURP e-newsletter

• Engage with attendees as an exhibitor at ABQAURP’s Annual Conference

• Access discounts on recruitment services

• Provide continuing education conference registration(s)

• Save on certification and continuing education opportunities

• Support employee growth with professional membership(s)

Corporate Membership benefits, levels Silver and above, include an exhibit booth with corresponding benefits at ABQAURP’s 49th Annual Conference on September 24-25, 2026, at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort in Clearwater Beach, FL. This annual event spotlights the latest trends and brings together thought leaders from the health care industry to discover innovations and approaches to quality health care and patient safety. The conference has become the premier event to network with interdisciplinary health care professionals who serve as quality minded decision-makers in their field. In addition to interacting directly with attendees, Exhibitors and Corporate Members receive increased web presence and direct email placements, including participation in the conference app.

For more information about becoming a Corporate Member or to download an application, visit https://www.abqaurp.org/ABQMain/Corporate_Membership.aspx.

About ABQAURP

Established in 1977, the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians, Inc. (ABQAURP) is an international membership association comprised of interdisciplinary health care professionals. Through its ultimate goal to improve the quality of health care, ABQAURP is dedicated to promoting health care quality through education and certification for physicians, nurses, and other members of the health care team. Learn more at: www.abqaurp.org.

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