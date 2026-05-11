2026 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair Set for August: Exhibitor Recruitment Opens for “Macao Featured Products Zone”

MACAU, May 11 - The 2026 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair (2026GMBPF), jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, will take place from 6 to 9 August at the Cotai Expo Hall A, The Venetian Macao. Exhibitor recruitment for the “Macao Featured Products Zone” has now officially commenced. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Macao interested in participating are welcome to submit their applications from now until 26 May via the IPIM’s online application system for event projects at macaomice.ipim.gov.mo.

Six exhibition zones feature diverse themes and highlights with supporting activities connecting business opportunities

With a focus on the silver economy and healthy living, the event aims to create a comprehensive experience space centred around the themes of “prevention”, “LOHAS”, and “care”. The exhibition will feature six zones: the Guangdong Branded Products Zone, the Macao Featured Products Zone, the “Belt and Road” Products Zone, the Smart Senior Wellness Experience Pavilion, the Healthy Living Zone, and the New Gourmet Tasting Zone. A series of supporting activities, including forums, business matching sessions, and special experiential activities, will also be held concurrently to assist enterprises in expanding market cooperation and business opportunities.

Eligible Macao SMEs enjoy an exhibition offer

Exhibitor recruitment for the “Macao Featured Products Zone” covers various areas, including smart products and services for seniors, health products and equipment, daily necessities, and food and beverages. As a way to support Macao SMEs in joining the regional economic and trade cooperation, eligible Macao SMEs may enjoy a preferential exhibition fee of MOP1,400 for each standard booth. Applicant enterprises must have been registered with the Financial Services Bureau for tax purposes for at least one year and have at least 50% of their registered capital owned by Macao residents. Priority will be given to Macao manufacturers, representatives of products from Portuguese-speaking countries, enterprises already exhibiting at the Macao Ideas or the Portuguese-speaking Countries Products Exhibition Centre, and enterprises with the “M-Mark” Macao Product Quality Certification. Due to the limited number of preferential booths available, a lottery will be held if the number of applications exceeds the quota. The organisers reserve the right to make final decisions on the arrangements.

Macao SMEs are welcome to register and participate, leveraging the GMBPF’s platform advantages to enhance brand visibility, expand sales channels, and jointly foster industry development. For enquiries about registration, please call (853) 8798 9636.