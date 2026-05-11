Celebration activities of the “World Telecommunication and Information Society Day” 2026

MACAU, May 11 - The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has designated May 17th of each year as the “World Telecommunication and Information Society Day” (WTISD). The theme of this year is “Digital lifelines: Strengthening resilience in a connected world”. In order to commemorate this important event and raise awareness among all sectors toward enhancing the resilience of digital infrastructures and jointly building a stable and reliable connected world, the Macau Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) will conduct a series of activities, including a commemorative ceremony for WTISD 2026 and thematic seminar entitled “Integrating AI and Digital Technologies for a Stable Connected World” on May 15th; free distribution of commemorative envelopes for WTISD on May 17th, along with the provision of commemorative postmark cancellation service, at the General Post Office and Communications Museum. Additionally, local telecommunications operators will offer various promotions to their customers, please contact the operators for more details.

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