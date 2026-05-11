Macao Grand Prix Museum welcomes registration for special activities and offers free admission on 18 May and 1 June in celebration of International Museum Day and 5th inauguration anniversary

MACAU, May 11 - The Macao Grand Prix Museum (referred to as the “Museum”) operated by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will offer free admission to the public on 18 May and 1 June in celebration of the International Museum Day and its 5th inauguration anniversary this year respectively. Special activities for fun learning will be held for free participation at the Museum and welcome online registration starting from today. The public is welcome to join and experience the unique charm of the Macau Grand Prix.

Celebrate International Museum Day

Sign up for special activities on “Macao One Account”

Celebrated on 18 May each year, the International Museum Day is themed as “Museums Uniting a Divided World” in 2026. In commemoration of the International Museum Day, the Museum will offer free admission for the public on 18 May and roll out special activities on the weekends to enrich visitors’ experience, including a reading session featuring the children’s book “Mak Mak’s Journey in Macao – Macau Grand Prix” on 17 May and “Let’s Glow! Racing Neon Sign Workshop” on 23 May.

The reading session of the children’s book “Mak Mak’s Journey in Macao – Macau Grand Prix” will take place from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. on 17 May. There will be storytelling, craft making, game and photo moment with Mak Mak. Children aged at five or above can join with their parents. The quota comprises 15 pairs of kids and parents, including five pairs of participants who sign up on site on the day. Interested individuals can sign up via “Macao One Account” from today until 6:00 p.m. on 14 May to enter the lots. Participants chosen by the lots will receive confirmation notification on 15 May.

The “Let’s Glow! Racing Neon Sign Workshop” will feature three sessions (1. 5 hours per session) at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on 23 May. Safe electroluminescent (EL) cold light is harnessed to create neon sign totems imbued with elements of the Macau Grand Prix. Kids aged between 6 -12 can join the workshop in the company of parents, while individuals aged above 12 can join individually. Each session accommodates 15 individuals or pairs of parents and kids. Interested individuals can sign up via “Macao One Account” from today until 6:00 p.m. on 17 May to enter the lots. Participants chosen by the lots will receive confirmation notification on 20 May.

The above reading session and workshop can be joined for free. Participants are required to purchase the admission tickets for entry into the Museum on the day at their own expense. The registration website is https://eservice.macaotourism.gov.mo/mgpm_workshop.html.

Besides, the Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2026 will be held at Praça dos Lótus, Bairro da Ilha Verde from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. on 17 May. The Macao Grand Prix Museum will run a game booth named “Fingertip Track: Little Racers’ Battle” for the public’s free participation on site. Every game session will pit two players against each other. Every winner will be gifted a souvenir available while the stock lasts. For more information about the Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2026, please visit the website for Museums in Macao: www.museums.gov.mo.

Museum celebrates anniversary on 1 June

The Museum will offer free admission on its anniversary, 1 June, and unfold special activities in celebration of the 5th inauguration anniversary after the expansion. Residents and visitors are welcome to visit and celebrate this special occasion while gaining a historic, cultural and informative picture of the Macau Grand Prix.

Free workshop at Museum on 5th anniversary

Bingo treasure hunt for prizes

The “Legendary Senna – F3 Racing Woodcraft Wooden Model Workshop” will unfold in advance in celebration of the 5th anniversary. There will be three sessions of the workshop (1.5 hours per session) at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on 31 May. Participants can piece together wooden models designed after the legendary driver Ayrton Senna’s Formula 3 racing car. As an award-winning product in the Hong Kong Smart Design Awards, the wooden car model embodies the beauty of the woodwork technique, Mortise and Tenon. Kids aged between 6 -12 can join in the company of parents, while individuals aged above 12 can join individually. Up to 15 individuals/pairs of parents and kids can participate in each session. Interested individuals can sign up via “Macao One Account” from today until 6:00 p.m. on 17 May to enter the lots. Participants chosen by the lots will receive confirmation notification on 27 May. The workshop can be joined for free. Participants are required to purchase the admission tickets for entry into the Museum on the day at their own expense. The registration website is https://eservice.macaotourism.gov.mo/mgpm_workshop.html.

On 1 June, the anniversary day, museum visitors will be gifted pictorial stickers to piece together a grand picture of the number “5” on an interactive board for photo moments in celebration of the 5th anniversary. They can also join an interactive game named “Lens Hunter: Code Breaker Adventure” for free. Upon completion of the Bingo mission and posting photos taken in the Museum on social media, participants can join an electronic lucky draw on site for a chance to win the MOC (My Own Creation)-limited-edition wooden miniature model of Triumph TR2 – a champion car collectible at the Museum – or another souvenir. The prizes are available in limited quantity.

MGTO is dedicated to deepening integration between “tourism + sports” and delivering the Macau Grand Prix’s unique impact as a prestigious event, continuously raising Macao’s allure as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

As an expansion project, the Macao Grand Prix Museum was inaugurated by MGTO on 1 June 2021. Committed to offering fun educational experiences, the Macao Grand Prix Museum takes local and visiting museumgoers on an innovative journey about Macao’s motorsport culture, while incessantly optimizing its offerings and introducing new elements. As part of the efforts to promote educational tourism development in recent years, the Educational Tour Course has been designed to foster education across fields.

The Museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily except on Tuesdays. For more information and ticketing of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.