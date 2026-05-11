Influential Women Profiles: Gloria Tapley-Miles, Retired Delta Instructor, Empowering Through Mentorship

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Learning Facilitator and Leadership Development Instructor Combines Education, Customer Service Expertise, and Community Leadership to Inspire Professional GrowthAtlanta, Georgia — Gloria Tapley-Miles is a retired Learning Facilitator and Leadership Development Instructor whose career reflects a lifelong commitment to mentorship, education, leadership development, and community service. With more than 23 years of experience at Delta Air Lines, Gloria played a pivotal role in training and mentoring employees across reservations, airport customer service, and leadership development programs.Throughout her tenure with Delta, Gloria designed and facilitated impactful training initiatives, including Service From the Heart, Station Leader Workshops, and cross-divisional leadership development courses. Her work focused on cultivating professionalism, consistency, and customer service excellence while mentoring facilitators and supporting organizational growth through evaluations, observations, and one-on-one coaching. In recognition of her outstanding contributions, Gloria was honored as part of Delta’s prestigious Top 100/Chairman’s Club class of 2013, distinguishing her among more than 80,000 employees across the company.Before her corporate career, Gloria built a diverse professional background in arts administration, education, and community leadership. She served as Assistant Director of Cultural Affairs for the City of Tuskegee, where she coordinated arts programs, publications, and cultural initiatives that strengthened community engagement. She also worked with the Alabama State Council on the Arts and Humanities on grant writing and festival coordination, contributing to projects involving the National Black Arts Festival and the historic Fox Theatre.In addition to her work in the arts, Gloria taught K–6 students in private schools and provided ministry leadership training, demonstrating her passion for empowering individuals through education and guidance across multiple settings.Gloria attributes her success to her strong work ethic and persistence, consistently demonstrating her skills and competence through actions rather than words. She credits some of the best career advice she received to a direct college instructor who challenged her to work harder, as well as a friend who stressed the importance of financial preparation and early retirement savings.She encourages young women entering the industry to pursue their passions, continue building their skills, maintain a backup plan or side enterprise, and prioritize long-term financial stability through savings and retirement planning.Gloria also recognizes an ongoing challenge within customer service training, particularly among small and Black-owned businesses that often lack access to affordable professional development resources. She sees tremendous opportunity in creating accessible customer service and crisis-management programs that can strengthen businesses and create valuable career pathways in underserved communities.A graduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design, Gloria successfully blended her creativity with her passion for leadership and instruction throughout her career. Since retiring in 2021, she has returned to her artistic roots, pursuing theater and music while also offering independent contracting services focused on customer service and crisis-management training for small businesses.Guided by values of honesty, trust, patience, professionalism, and integrity, Gloria Tapley-Miles continues to inspire others through her dedication to service, mentorship, and lifelong learning.Learn More about Gloria Tapley-Miles:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/gloria-tapley-miles Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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