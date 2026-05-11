Global Brands, Industry Experts & Government Leaders to Converge in Hyderabad for DM–CX–Loyalty Summit 2026

Confirmed Leaders for the DM - CX Loyalty Summit Guest of Honour - Shri T. G. Bharath, Minister of Industries and Commerce of Andhra Pradesh Organizing Team Members of DM - CX Loyalty Summit

Global brands, policymakers, startup leaders and CX experts unite at T-Hub Hyderabad for DM–CX–Loyalty Summit 2026 on July 15–16.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upcoming DM–CX–Loyalty Summit 2026, scheduled for July 15–16, 2026 at T-Hub, is set to position Hyderabad at the center of conversations around customer experience, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, branding, and loyalty-driven growth.

Centered around the theme “From Data to Devotion,” the two-day summit will convene policymakers, CXOs, entrepreneurs, marketers, startup founders, investors, and technology innovators to discuss how AI, analytics, and personalization are transforming customer engagement into long-term trust, retention, and scalable business growth.

The summit has strategic partnership with The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), The Policy Times Chamber of Commerce, and Pune Angels Network, strengthening collaboration between industry, startups, investors, and policymakers.

Dr. Tausif Malik: “The future of business growth will be defined by customer trust, personalized engagement, and meaningful experiences.”

Dr. Srikanth Chittarvu, Organizing Committee: “The summit reflects the growing convergence of media, technology, customer experience, and digital economies. Through this platform, we aim to facilitate global dialogue, encourage cross-border collaboration, and create opportunities for startups and businesses to engage with industry leaders and policymakers.”

Guest of Honour

The summit will welcome T. G. Bharath as the Guest of Honour. Shri Bharath has played a key role in driving industrial growth, attracting investments, and strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s innovation ecosystem. His address is expected to highlight investment opportunities, industrial development, and innovation-led economic growth in the region.

Distinguished Speaker Lineup

The summit features an impressive lineup of speakers from governance, academia, media, branding, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation sectors.

• Zarina Baber

Assistant Commissioner & Chief Transformation Officer, MN IT Services, State of Minnesota

Citizen Experience – A Governance Imperative

• Prof. Ujjwal K. Chowdhury

Pro Vice Chancellor, Techno India University

Elevating Global Student Experience

• Iram Zaidi

Strategic Partnership & Communications Consultant

Designing Trust: Strategic Engagement Across Corporate & Development Sectors

• Samrat Mukherjee

VP – Madison World; Hon. Secretary – Advertising Club Calcutta; Member – Strategic Academic Advisory Board, XIMB

Heritage to Hyper-Personalization: The CX Evolution & Legacy Brands

• Vivek Vaswani

Producer • Actor • Mentor

Known for producing Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and mentoring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan

How to Cultivate Fan Loyalty & Drive Box Office Success

• Major Sunil Shetty, SM (Retd.)

Founder, My Startup TV

Importance of Building Customer Trust and Experience for Startups

(Chairing the Startup Showcase)

• Dr. Sanjay Arora, PhD

Consultant – Marketing, Branding & Digital Marketing | 14x TEDx Speaker | Founder & CEO, Shells Advertising Inc.

Empowering Professionals & Companies with Marketing Wisdom

• Sanjay Thumma (VahChef)

Celebrity Chef, Entrepreneur & Founder, Vahrehvah.com

From Kitchen to Community: Building a Loyal Fan Following

• R. Ravi Kumar

President, The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI)

Organizers stated that additional speakers from global brands, government bodies, academia, media, and the startup ecosystem will be announced in the coming weeks.

Eddna Samuel, Organizing Committee Member: “Customer experience and loyalty are no longer limited to marketing—they are now central to business sustainability and long-term growth. This summit will help organizations understand how innovation, trust, and digital engagement can create lasting relationships with customers and communities.”

Startup Showcase to Empower Emerging Ventures:

One of the major highlights of the summit will be the Startup Showcase, chaired by Sunil Shetty. The showcase is designed to provide emerging startups with direct access to investors, corporates, policymakers, and ecosystem enablers.

Satish Nair, Organizing Committee Member: “The summit will create a powerful ecosystem for collaboration between startups, corporates, investors, and policymakers. By bringing together experts from diverse sectors, the event will generate meaningful conversations around customer engagement, loyalty, and innovation-led growth.”

The initiative aims to strengthen startup visibility, mentorship opportunities, strategic partnerships, and investment readiness, aligning with India’s growing focus on innovation-led entrepreneurship and digital economic growth.

Strategic Industry Partnerships

The event is supported by leading media partners, and we are also inviting additional media organizations to join us as official media partners:

• MAA Gulf

• Hi India

• Hello Mumbai News

• My Startup TV

• EWAY Print

• The Desi Buzz

• GCC Startup News

• Startup Berita

• The Dubai Buzz

Yousuf Khan, Organizing Committee Member: “Hyderabad has emerged as one of India’s leading centers for technology, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation. The DM–CX–Loyalty Summit 2026 will further strengthen the city’s position as a destination for innovation, strategic partnerships, and future-focused business opportunities.”

Strategic Importance for Telangana and India

Organizers believe the summit will further strengthen Hyderabad’s reputation as a major hub for technology, AI, startups, and digital innovation. The event aligns with broader national initiatives including Viksit Bharat @2047, focused on building a developed, self-reliant, and innovation-driven India.

Commenting on the partnership, R Ravi Kumar, President of The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), said: “FTCCI is proud to partner with the DM–CX–Loyalty Summit 2026. The summit aligns with the vision of Telangana Rising 2047 and Viksit Bharat @2047, strengthening Telangana’s position as a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital growth.”

The summit is expected to attract participation from business leaders, investors, startups, government representatives, technology providers, branding experts, and digital transformation.

Akram Hoque, Founder, The Policy Times Chamber of Commerce: “The DM–CX–Loyalty Summit 2026 represents a timely and important platform that connects business, technology, startups, and policy leaders. As industries rapidly evolve through AI and digital transformation, collaboration between enterprises, innovators, and policymakers becomes critical. We are proud to partner with this summit and support initiatives that strengthen entrepreneurship, investment opportunities, and India’s growing digital economy.”

The DM–CX–Loyalty Summit 2026 is organized by TMA Worldwide, a global media and events platform focused on business, innovation, startups, technology, customer engagement, and industry leadership initiatives across the globe.

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