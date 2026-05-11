Influential Women Showcases Dr. La'Shardae Scott, DSW: President and CEO of the Scott Center for Transition

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transforming Sickle Cell Advocacy Through Leadership, Equity, and Community CareDr. La’Shardae Scott, DSW, MSW, CHES, CHW, is a nationally recognized leader in social work, health equity, and sickle cell advocacy whose work is transforming care and support systems for underserved communities. As President and CEO of the Scott Center for Observation, Treatment and Transition (S.C.O.T.T.), Dr. Scott leads Ohio’s first nonprofit dedicated to transitional care for individuals living with sickle cell disease, serving families across 11 counties in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.A TEDx speaker, award-winning advocate, published author, and nationally respected voice in healthcare equity, Dr. Scott has secured millions of dollars in funding to expand critical services and innovative programming for individuals affected by sickle cell disease. She also co-authored the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention oral health manual for sickle cell patients, further advancing education and preventative care initiatives nationwide.Dr. Scott’s academic background reflects her commitment to leadership, advocacy, and clinical excellence. She earned her Doctor of Social Work in Administration and Leadership from the University of Kentucky, a Master of Social Work focused on Mental Health and Substance Use Recovery from Eastern Michigan University, and a Women’s Entrepreneurship Certificate from Cornell University.In addition to leading S.C.O.T.T., Dr. Scott serves as a part-time professor at both Eastern Michigan University and the University of Kentucky, where she mentors and inspires future generations of social workers and healthcare professionals. Her work combines clinical expertise, policy advocacy, and education to deliver patient- and family-centered care models that address long-standing disparities in healthcare access and outcomes.For Dr. Scott, her advocacy work is deeply personal. As the mother of two young boys thriving and surviving with sickle cell disease, she has transformed her family’s experiences into a mission-driven career focused on improving quality of life and expanding resources for others facing similar challenges. She credits her children as the driving force behind her success and unwavering determination.“Their needs and my desire to protect them and improve outcomes inspired everything I do,” she shares.Dr. Scott encourages young women entering the field to pursue their purpose boldly and authentically. “Don’t let anyone dim your light,” she advises. “Invest in yourself and ensure your mission reflects your core values.”While she identifies funding as one of the greatest challenges facing sickle cell advocacy—pointing out that sickle cell disease remains one of the least funded chronic illnesses nationwide—she also sees tremendous opportunity to integrate sickle cell initiatives into broader minority health and mental health funding strategies.Guided by values of family, integrity, respect, empowerment, and service, Dr. Scott continues to champion relationship-driven leadership and community-based solutions that close care gaps for vulnerable populations. Recognized among the Top 80 Most Influential Advocates and Leaders in Sickle Cell Research 2026, she remains at the forefront of national conversations surrounding healthcare equity, access, and transformative patient care.Learn More about Dr. La’Shardae Scott:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lashardae-scott , or through her profile on Scott Center for Observation, Treatment, and Transition, https://scottcenteroh.org/meet-the-staff Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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