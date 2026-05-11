Influential Women Spotlights Mary Moller: Executive Director of Albany Guardian Society

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Efforts to Empower Older Adults, Caregivers, and Future Professionals Through Community Education and Lifelong LearningAlbany, New York — Mary Moller has dedicated nearly two decades to supporting older adults, caregivers, and families through education, advocacy, and compassionate community leadership. Since joining Albany Guardian Society in 2021 as Executive Director, Mary has helped strengthen the organization’s mission of improving the lives of older adults and caregivers through free educational programs, supportive resources, and community engagement initiatives.Founded more than 173 years ago, Albany Guardian Society continues to serve as a trusted nonprofit resource for aging adults and caregivers throughout the region. “At Albany Guardian Society, we believe aging and caregiving are shared journeys enriched by knowledge and community,” the organization states. “Through free educational programs and supportive resources, we help older adults stay active, informed, and engaged, while empowering caregivers to find balance and resilience.”Before joining AGS, Mary was a valued member of the prestigious team at Albany Medical Center within the Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease, where she worked closely with individuals and families navigating memory loss and cognitive disorders. Her extensive background in aging services and caregiver education has made her a respected advocate for healthy aging and Alzheimer’s awareness.Mary earned her Master of Social Work through the Internship in Aging Program at the University at Albany School of Social Welfare. In addition to her leadership role, she is deeply committed to education and professional development, serving as adjunct faculty at both the University at Albany and SUNY Cobleskill. She is also currently completing the final stages of her Ph.D.A passionate advocate for lifelong learning, Mary is the author of Alzheimer’s Through the Stages: A Caregiver’s Guide, a widely recognized resource that has sold more than 23,000 copies. Her work continues to help caregivers better understand the challenges of memory loss while providing practical tools and emotional support.Mary attributes her success to striving to be her best self for others, listening attentively, and leading by example. She believes the best career advice she has received is to continue pushing forward, remain committed to learning and growth, and serve as a mentor to others. She encourages young women entering the field to stay motivated, pursue excellence, and remain authentically themselves.Today, Mary sees one of the greatest challenges—and opportunities—in helping families better understand and respond to Alzheimer’s disease and other health conditions impacting older adults. She believes growing awareness around prevention and risk reduction offers a critical opportunity to improve outcomes through education and caregiver support.Guided by values of honesty, authenticity, and service, Mary Moller remains committed to promoting healthy aging, expanding access to supportive services, and empowering caregivers and professionals alike through education, collaboration, and innovative approaches to care.Learn More about Mary Moller:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/mary-moller , or through her profile on Albany Guardian Society, https://albanyguardiansociety.org/about-us/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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