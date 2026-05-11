Who’s Leading the Blood Based Biomarkers Market? A Deep Dive into Competitive Positioning

The Business Research Company’s Blood Based Biomarkers Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Blood Based Biomarkers Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The blood-based biomarkers market is dominated by a mix of global diagnostic companies, biotechnology firms, and specialized clinical laboratory solution providers. Companies are focusing on advanced biomarker discovery platforms, high-sensitivity assay technologies, liquid biopsy solutions, and integrated diagnostic and analytical systems to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent clinical validation and regulatory standards. Emphasis on early disease detection, precision medicine applications, and integration of multi-omics and digital health data systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving clinical diagnostics and personalized healthcare sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Blood Based Biomarkers Market?

•According to our research, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. led global sales in 2024 with an 8% market share. The company’s diagnostics division, which is directly involved in the blood-based biomarkers market, provides a wide range of immunoassays, molecular diagnostic solutions, blood-based biomarker testing platforms, and companion diagnostic tools that support early disease detection, oncology diagnostics, and precision medicine applications environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Blood Based Biomarkers Market?

Major companies operating in the blood-based biomarkers market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, Illumina Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Agilent Technologies Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Guardant Health Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation, Quanterix Corporation, Foundation Medicine Inc., Creative Diagnostics, C2N Diagnostics LLC, Biodesix Inc., Cleveland Diagnostics Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Proteomedix AG, GENFIT S.A., Epigenomics AG, GRAIL LLC, Diadem S.r.l.

How Concentrated Is The Blood Based Biomarkers Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent clinical validation requirements, compliance with global diagnostic and laboratory regulations, high complexity of biomarker discovery and validation processes, and the need for accuracy and reliability in blood-based diagnostic and precision medicine applications environment. Leading players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, Illumina Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Agilent Technologies Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Guardant Health Inc., and Exact Sciences Corporation hold notable market shares through diversified diagnostic and biomarker testing portfolios, established clinical and research partnerships, global laboratory and healthcare distribution networks, and continuous innovation in blood-based biomarker assays, liquid biopsy technologies, and molecular diagnostic platforms. As demand for advanced early disease detection tools, precision medicine solutions, and minimally invasive diagnostic technologies grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oF. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (8%)

oThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (3%)

oAbbott Laboratories (3%)

oSiemens Healthineers AG (2%)

oIllumina Inc. (2%)

oQIAGEN N.V. (1%)

oAgilent Technologies Inc. (1%)

oSysmex Corporation (1%)

oGuardant Health Inc. (0.3%)

oExact Sciences Corporation (0.3%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Blood Based Biomarkers Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the blood-based biomarkers market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Abcam plc, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Lonza Group AG, Eurofins Scientific SE, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Guardant Health Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, and Foundation Medicine Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Blood Based Biomarkers Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the blood-based biomarkers market include VWR International LLC, Fisher Scientific International Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson Corporation, Owens & Minor Inc., Medline Industries LP, Covetrus Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., and Midland Scientific Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Blood Based Biomarkers Market?

•Major end users in the blood-based biomarkers market include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, HCA Healthcare Inc., Kaiser Permanente, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Fortis Healthcare Limited, and Medanta – The Medicity.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•High-sensitivity immunoassay testing is transforming the blood-based biomarkers market by enabling precise detection of low-abundance neurological biomarkers and improving early disease identification through non-invasive diagnostics.

•Example: In March 2026, Siemens Healthineers AG launched its brain health research portfolio featuring Atellica IM pTau217 and BDTau assays for research use.

•Its chemiluminescent immunoassays run on Atellica systems, delivering automated, scalable, and highly sensitive detection of Alzheimer’s and neurodegenerative disease biomarkers from blood samples.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Blood Based Biomarker Technologies Supporting Early Detection And Precision Medicine

•Leveraging High Sensitivity Assays And Molecular Platforms Improving Diagnostic Accuracy And Reliability

•Expanding And Modernizing Laboratory Infrastructure Strengthening Biomarker Discovery And Validation

•Integrating AI Driven Analytics Enhancing Accuracy Automation And Efficiency In Biomarker Testing

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