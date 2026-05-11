Mainstreet Credit Union Selects eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform to Drive Hyper-Personalised Member Growth

In partnering with Mainstreet Credit Union, our goal was to ensure that their digital experience feels as personal and supportive as a face-to-face conversation.” — Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Consumer Banking

TORONTO, CANADA, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Design Arena, a global leader in AI-first, enterprise-grade financial technology powering the world’s leading banks, credit unions, and insurance companies, is helping to transform the digital banking experience for Mainstreet Credit Union. By implementing Intellect’s eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform (DEP), Mainstreet is evolving its member experience to provide tailored financial guidance that anticipates and meets the unique needs of its 25,300+ members across Southwestern Ontario.

Mainstreet’s adoption of eMACH.ai DEP and its specialized modules, Retail and Small Business Onboarding and Personal Financial Management (PFM), addresses the friction often found in legacy platforms. The platform will be available to Mainstreet as a multi-tenant SaaS solution, providing high security and automatic updates while allowing the credit union to scale its community-focused mission with digital ease.

This transformation at Mainstreet enables them to offer higher control to members through:

• Accelerated member acquisition: Real-time identity verification and automated document upload for retail and small business accounts, enabling account opening in minutes and significantly reducing back-office workload.

• Empowered financial wellness: The PFM module helps members save for their financial goals and see categorised monthly spends, enabling better financial habits

• Personalised banking: Mainstreet can define and offer specific groupings of features to targeted member segments, improving upsell and cross-sell

• Support for small business members: Comprehensive support for small business members, including access management, multi-signer approvals, handling B2B, and a single consolidated login for accessing both retail and business profiles.

Chris Inniss, President & CEO, Mainstreet Credit Union, said, “At Mainstreet, our focus has always been on helping our members feel confident in their financial future through personalized financial advice supported by technology. Our partnership with Intellect and the implementation of eMACH.ai DEP allows us to strengthen that approach by making it easier for members and small businesses to get started, manage their finances, and access advice in the way that’s most convenient for them. By combining strong advice with intuitive digital tools, we’re delivering a more responsive and flexible experience that helps our members make informed financial decisions and stay on track toward their goals.”

Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Consumer Banking, added, “True digital transformation is about more than just modernizing software; it is about deepening the relationship between a credit union and its community. In partnering with Mainstreet Credit Union, our goal was to ensure that their digital experience feels as personal and supportive as a face-to-face conversation. By removing the friction from daily banking, we are helping Mainstreet Credit Union stay at the heart of their members’ financial lives, providing the agility they need to grow while staying true to their cooperative values. We welcome Mainstreet Credit Union to our growing partner family of 30+ credit unions in Canada.”

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is a global leader in AI-First, enterprise-grade financial technology, architected from first principles to deliver measurable business impact at scale. With three decades of domain expertise, Intellect delivers composable, intelligent platforms across Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, Central Banking, Wealth, Capital Markets, Treasury, Insurance and Digital Technology for Commerce. Applying First Principles Thinking and Design Thinking, Intellect has elementalised financial services into a finite set of Events, Microservices and APIs, enabling faster, modular transformation with predictable and measurable outcomes.

At the heart of this AI-First architecture are eMACH.ai, the world’s most comprehensive, composable and intelligent open finance platform; Purple Fabric, the world’s first Open Business Impact AI platform; and iTurmeric, a composable integration and configuration platform. A pioneer in applying Design Thinking at enterprise scale, Intellect’s 8012 FinTech Design Center – the world’s first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking principles, underscores its commitment to continuous, outcome-driven innovation. Intellect serves over 500+ customers across 61 countries, supported by a global workforce of domain, solution and technology experts. For more information, visit www.intellectdesign.com.

For Media related info, please contact:

Nachu Nagappan

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

Mob: +91 89396 19676

Email: nachu.nagappan@intellectdesign.com

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