Lace Muse Bridal Introduces Rental Collection at Houston Bridal Extravaganza 2026

An ivory bridal gown from the Lace Muse Bridal collection, crafted with European-imported fabrics and Turkish craftsmanship. Available in Sugar Land, Texas. A red beaded evening gown from the Lace Muse Bridal collection, featuring hand-detailed beadwork and European-imported fabric. A white lace bridal gown from Lace Muse Bridal, available for purchase or rental at the Sugar Land boutique.

Sugar Land bridal boutique debuts bridal rental service at Houston's Bridal Extravaganza, offering European-crafted gowns at accessible prices.

We launched our rental collection because we kept hearing from brides who loved our gowns but needed a more flexible option. The response showed us there is real demand for this in Houston.” — Emine Karaman, Owner, Lace Muse Bridal

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lace Muse Bridal, a boutique bridal shop based in Sugar Land, Texas, used its appearance at the Bridal Extravaganza Houston on April 26, 2026, to formally introduce its bridal rental collection to the Greater Houston market. The event, held at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott in The Woodlands, Texas, drew hundreds of brides and their families from across Fort Bend County, Katy, Richmond, and the Houston area.The bridal rental service allows brides to wear a high-quality gown without the full purchase price. Each rental gown in the Lace Muse collection is crafted with European-imported fabrics and reflects the Turkish craftsmanship the boutique is known for. The service is designed for brides who want a boutique experience at a more accessible price point - without turning to mass-market options.The Bridal Extravaganza gave the Lace Muse team a direct opportunity to introduce the rental concept to brides in person. Visitors to the booth were able to see and touch the gowns, ask questions about the rental process, and learn about the boutique's made-to-order and ready-to-wear bridal collections. Event décor was provided by GlowEvent HTX, and custom dessert creations were supplied by Pastry by Buse."We launched our rental collection because we kept hearing from brides who loved our gowns but needed a more flexible option," said Emine Karaman, Owner of Lace Muse Bridal. "The response at the Bridal Extravaganza showed us there is real demand for this in the Houston area - and we are ready to serve those brides."Brides interested in the rental collection or the full bridal experience can schedule a consultation at lacemusebridal.com . The boutique operates on an appointment-preferred basis, Monday through Saturday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, at 15830 Southwest Freeway, Suite 300, Sugar Land, Texas.Lace Muse Bridal is a boutique bridal shop located in Sugar Land, Texas, serving brides across Houston, Katy, Richmond, and Fort Bend County. The boutique offers made-to-order and ready-to-wear bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, evening gowns, and a newly launched bridal rental collection, all featuring European-imported fabrics and Turkish craftsmanship. More information is available at lacemusebridal.com.

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