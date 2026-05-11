CEO Themba Matlou: 20th anniversary engagement with National Press Club at Unisa Graduation School of Business Leadership

Chief Executive Officer: Mr Themba Matlou

Programme Director,

CEO of the Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership, Prof. Walter Matli

Chairperson of the National Press Club, Ms Antoinette Slabbert Partners and Stakeholders, Members of the Media, Colleagues of SASSA, Ladies and gentlemen

Good afternoon

Introduction

Much appreciation that I welcome our guests and stakeholders while also proud this journey we walked together in pursuit of improving and making impact on the people that we serve. Its an exciting moment for us at SASSA, for our people and entire stakeholders.

I am particularly pleased to be hosted by this august institution, the Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership on the platform created by one of the important partners that we have been working with, the National Press Club.

We gather not only to celebrate a milestone, but to honour a legacy of service, dignity, and hope.

Background and the SASSA journey

Twenty years ago, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) was established in terms South African Social security Agency Act, 2004 and the Social Assistance Act, 2004 and these acts provide a clear constitutional mandate: to provide comprehensive social security services to eligible citizens with dignity, respect, and efficiency. Thus, SASSA has become more than an institution. It has become a lifeline to millions of South Africans — older persons, persons with disabilities, children, and vulnerable households who depend on social assistance to survive and to pursue a better future. Social-assistance programmes have been expanding from covering just 2.7 million in 1994 at its launch in 2006, we administered grants just over 10 million beneficiaries monthly which grew to 19 million social grants today.

This an important reflection on a journey marked by resilience, innovation, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the people of our country.

SASSA has evolved into one of the largest social protection systems on the African continent. Every month, we reach millions of beneficiaries across urban centres, rural villages, farms, informal settlements, and remote communities. Behind every grant payment is a human story, a grandmother feeding her grandchildren, a young child able to attend school, a family finding stability during difficult times. This is the true meaning of social security: restoring dignity and expanding opportunities.

Early development phase (2006–2010)

Because during that time, systems were more disintegrated and fragmented to a point where we had different social grant payment system with different service providers.

Institutional and governance arrangement were then forced government to amalgamate 9 provincial social development’s social security branch into a single entity which had to report to National to then make SASSA a national entity with nice regional offices.

Transferring around 6 000 grant administration staff from provincial governments, creating a national beneficiary database, Improving grant payment systems and service delivery mechanisms, Age equalization for men and women for Older Persons Grant

Modernisation and expansion (2010–2019)

Between 2010 and 2019, some of the improved organisational efficiency SAAS has built included the commencement of modernisation such as Expanding electronic payment methods, improving digital records management and Enhancing fraud detection systems. In 2006 most of our processes were largely manual including the longest turnaround times of 7 – 30 days in grants applications to an improved digital process and one day turn around today respectively. With today’s digital environment, the agency has equally transited into this leverage technology to enhance its service delivery provision. The Digital Transformation objective clearly position SASSA to provide futuristic social assistance through digital means, and also to be more secure, accessible and people centred.

Over this period, we are proud that SASSA has accelerated the implementation of digital systems that improved efficiency while reducing fraud and long queues at our offices. These include the recent implementation of biometric enrolment systems; a facial recognition and fingerprints technologies and digital life certification processes that improve the credibility of eligible grant beneficiaries. To further improve accessibility to the most remote areas and those with insufficient network coverage, we have developed and deployed self-service online platforms for beneficiaries for ease reference.

Our biometric verification programme has significantly strengthened identity authentication for new applications and grant reviews especially since it also interfaces with systems of the Department of Home Affairs on real-time basis. This technology helps prevent identity theft, duplicate claims and other forms of fraud that undermine public confidence in the system. Atleast since implementation of biometric verification system, we have processed more than 900 000 clients who were successfully verified having investigated about 95% of fraud cases received. A significant improvement from 1500 cases we received in 2024/25 to lesser 553 at end of 2025/26, underscoring the positive results of implementing several measures to reduce fraud in the grant system.

At the same time during this trajectory, the agency has developed and implemented approved Fraud Prevention Strategy which has adopted Zero Tolerance stance on fraud and corruption in collaboration with Law enforcement. This Anti-Fraud and Corruption strategic approach focuses on fraud and corruption governance, prevention, detection, investigations, and resolutions and we are working with National Credit Regulator and law enforcement agencies.

We are also expanding digital self-service channels that allow beneficiaries to update details, complete life certification requirements and access services remotely, reducing the need for unnecessary travel and long waiting times at local offices. During the 2025/26 financial year, more than 382 000 clients successfully submitted their social grant applications using the Online channel.

COVID-19 and social relief (2020–2022)

Government through the President introduced the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRDR370) as a temporary relief to support individuals aged 18 – 59 who are unemployed and have no or low income played a central role in protecting individuals and households against the loss of income due to the serious implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. This program has since continued over the years even post COVID 19 and SASSA has been at the forefront of implementing the program. roll out of COVID-19 SRD. An accumulative 173 384 244 applications/transactions were processed between January and March 2026 (with a monthly average of approximately 17.4 million). These applications include both existing and new for the reporting period. The time in which this was introduced provided learnings to SASSA as it has short period to develop a self-service application model for the beneficiaries to apply the SRD grant which we calling it Expanded online applications, This system assisted in managed millions of additional beneficiaries without subjecting them to facial presentation due to lock down regulations. Over these years the agency has then navigated into other technological measures as mitigation to deal with operational challenges such as long queues, payment delays, and system overloads

To further enhance accessibility and communication, SASSA has also launched a WhatsApp platform for Covid-19 SRD. This platform enables beneficiaries to submit enquiries and receive assistance both before and after submitting applications, without the need to physically visit a SASSA office. This initiative contributes significantly towards improving convenience and service responsiveness.

Furthermore, Wi-Fi connectivity has been launched at SASSA offices to assist beneficiaries who may have smartphones but limited access to internet services. Through this intervention, beneficiaries can access Online Applications, SASSA WhatsApp and digital support services while at our offices.

At the same time, we recognise the reality of digital inequality in South Africa. Many beneficiaries still face challenges relating to internet access, digital literacy and connectivity. For this reason, digitisation will not replace human support. Instead, it will complement and strengthen our existing services while ensuring that no vulnerable citizen is left behind.

Improvements in financial controls

Over the years, SASSA’s governance and risk management continued to sharpen as a result the agency received unqualified audit outcomes with strong presence of stronger internal audit mechanisms, pre-audits for procurement, staff training on supply-chain management, regional oversight structures, and stricter compliance monitoring.

And over time these reforms helped the agency reduce irregular expenditure dramatically: from about R1.8 billion in 2018/19, to approximately R34.2 million in 2023/24, and reportedly to R1.1 million in 2024/25.

Social grant reviews

Recently, we have intensified social grant reviews to determine whether beneficiaries continue to meet qualifying criteria and whether their financial circumstances remain unchanged since their initial applications.

We have underscored the importance of social grant reviews and emphasised that the reviews are not punitive but measures to improve the credibility. They are a legal and administrative requirement aimed at protecting public funds, preventing fraud, and ensuring fairness in the social assistance system.

We have strengthened our verification processes through improved income checks, inter-agency data matching, biometric verification and enhanced monitoring systems. SASSA now works closely with institutions such as SARS, NSFAS, banks, credit bureaus and other government departments to verify beneficiary information and identify irregularities.

As a result of these interventions, thousands of grants that did not comply with legislative requirements were suspended pending further review. Atleast about 420 000 targeted for reviews and we completed about 250 000 already, with 170 000 having to review.

At the same time, government has realised savings about 155m for the last financial year and these resources can be redirected to deserving beneficiaries and to strengthening social protection systems.

We acknowledge that grant reviews may create anxiety among beneficiaries. However, I want to assure the public that SASSA remains committed to fairness, transparency and due process. No qualifying beneficiary should fear losing support unfairly. We continue to encourage all affected beneficiaries to cooperate with review processes and to update their personal and financial information when circumstances change.

Appreciation

We have selected a panel to be part of the roundtable discussions to reflect on the journey of SASSA and government, providing measures to continue improving our work for the people of this country. This anniversary is also an opportunity to express our deepest gratitude. To our stakeholders and partners in the public and private sectors, civil society organisations and community leaders who work alongside us, members of the media to keep us in check and make us account.

We remain proud to the employees of SASSA, past and present, thank you for your service, your resilience, and your commitment to improving lives.

Your work often happens quietly and under difficult circumstances, but its impact is felt in homes and communities across the nation every single day.

Conclusion

Today, I hope for a robust and meaningful engagement with the panel that has been put together and we trust that the issues that will be raised here today will assist us in informing our future strategies that will improve the work of this important entity.

I thank you

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