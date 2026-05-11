SALGA urges public to submit comments on revised draft White Paper on Local Government

The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) calls on the public to actively participate in the process of redefining the next phase of local governance by submitting inputs into the Reviewed Draft White Paper on Local Government.

This call follows the publishing of the draft document for public comment by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa, on 7 May 2026, giving stakeholders three-weeks, until 28 May, to submit their views.

SALGA, with the support of the Dullah Omar Institute at the University of the Western Cape, submitted comprehensive proposals to shape the review. The Association is encouraged that a significant number of its proposals have been incorporated in the gazetted draft.

Key SALGA proposals reflected in the draft White Paper include:

Fit-for-purpose municipal structures – by advocating for the simplification of local government structures, retaining district municipalities mainly in areas with limited capacity and strengthening metropolitan and urban municipalities.

Differentiated powers and functions – moving away from a one-size-fits-all model to a system that assigns powers based on municipal capacity, performance and local developmental needs.

Strengthening governance and accountability – through clear role definition between councillors and administration, improved enforcement of ethical standards, and strengthened oversight mechanisms.

Professionalisation of municipal administration – by prioritising competency-based recruitment, reducing political interference, and strengthening performance management systems.

Enhanced community participation and partnerships – by revitalising ward committees, improving transparency, and promoting meaningful engagement with communities and stakeholders.

Improved fiscal sustainability – reinforcing the principle that “funding follows functions”, protecting municipal revenue sources, and strengthening financial management systems.

“We support the reviewing the 1998 White Paper on Local Government, which has served South Africa for nearly three decades. While the current system of local government has laid a solid foundation and delivered important gains, it has not consistently worked as intended.

“Our focus during this review period has, therefore, been on practical, implementable reforms to build on existing strengths while addressing persistent challenges. SALGA’s proposals are designed to transform the system without losing the gains already achieved and to usher in a new era of effective, responsive and accountable local governance,” explains Bheke Stofile, SALGA President.

Stofile emphasised on the importance of members of the public, civil society organisations, state institutions, traditional leadership structures, business formations, labour, and all interested stakeholders participating in this “defining and historical process which will determine the kind of local governance communities experience in the next decades”.

Stakeholders can submit their comments through the following channels:

Submissions may be sent via email to: WPLG26@cogta.gov.za; RichardP@cogta.gov.za; MaphutiL@cogta.gov.za.

Alternatively, submissions may be sent by posted to: The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Attention: Mr. Thabiso Richard Plank (White Paper Review), Private Bag X802, Pretoria 0001

Submissions can also be delivered in person to: The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Attention: Mr. Thabiso Richard Plank (White Paper Review), 87 Hamilton Street, Arcadia, Pretoria 0001

SALGA reiterates its commitment to working with government, municipalities and stakeholders to ensure that the final White Paper delivers a capable, developmental and citizen-centred local government system.

Enquiries:

Motalatale Modiba

Cell: 072 515 3022

E-mail: mmodiba@salga.org.za

Tebogo Mosala

Cell: 084 666 7699

E-mail: tmosala@salga.org.za

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