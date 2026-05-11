Minister Gayton McKenzie and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe table Sport, Arts and Culture Dept Budget Vote 2026/27, 12 May

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, Minister Mr. Gayton McKenzie, together with the Deputy Minister, Ms. Peace Mabe, will table the 2026 Budget Vote Speech to the National Assembly on Tuesday, 12 May 2026 in Cape Town, Western Cape.

During the tabling of the budget vote, the Minister will outline of the department’s key strategic priorities and policy direction for the 2026/2027 financial year. The presentation will highlight programmes and initiatives aimed at fostering growth, development, and transformation within the Sport, Arts, Culture, and Heritage sector.

The Budget Vote will also provide an overview of the Department’s projected budget allocation for the upcoming financial year, while reflecting on key achievements and milestones from the previous financial year.

Important to note:

Members of the media may follow the Budget Vote proceedings via livestreaming at the GCIS Imbizo Centre, Parliament, from 14:00 to 16:00. A streaming link will be shared in due course.

Following the Budget Vote tabling, Minister McKenzie and Deputy Minister Mabe will host a post-budget media briefing to unpack and further discuss the Department’s future plans, priorities, and progress made during the previous financial year.

Members of Media are invited to attend as follows:

Budget Vote to the National Assembly

Date: Tuesday, 12 May 2026

Time: 14:00 – 16:15

Venue: Livestream available at the GCIS Imbizo Centre (link to be shared)

Post-Budget Media Briefing

Date: Tuesday, 12 May 2026

Time: 16:30

Venue: GCIS Imbizo Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town

For RSVPs

Mr Madimetja Moleba

Cell: 066 301 4675 (Call &WhatsApp)

E-mail: MadimetjaM@dsac.gov.za

Enquiries:

Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane

Cell: 077 608 7579

E-mail: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Cell: 072 172 8925

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

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