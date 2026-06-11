LOTTE HOLDINGDS Healthcare and Biopharmaceutical CVC Announces Investment in ClearideBio Therapeutics

ClearideBio Therapeutics

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOTTE HOLDINGDS, CO., LTD. (Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Genichi Tamatsuka, hereinafter “LOTTE HOLDINGDS”) announces an investment in ClearideBio Therapeutics AG (hereinafter, “ClearideBio”), an early-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Founded in December 2025 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, ClearideBio is a preclinical-stage company building a rapidly expanding pipeline of ADC programs designed to address critically unmet medical needs in oncology. The company’s proprietary technology platform focuses on next-generation ADC design, integrating differentiated antibody engineering with novel payload and conjugation strategies to delivery meangingfully improved safety and efficacy profiles.

ClearideBio is currently advancing its lead preclinical ADC program toward initial clinical development, while continuing to expand its broader pipeline of next-generation ADC assets targeting multiple solid tumor indications. The company’s near-term development strategy is focused on progressing preclinical programs through key value-inflection milestones, with the goal of entering first-in-human studies in the coming years.

This investment marks LOTTE HOLDINGDS CVC’s first investment in a European biotechnology company and reflects its deep commitment to supporting innovative biotechnology start-ups globally at the earliest stages of their development. LOTTE HOLDINGDS CVC participated as lead investor in ClearideBio’s pre-seed financing round, underscoring its strong conviction in the company’s rigorous scientific approach, exceptional management team, and compelling long-term potential.

“ClearideBio represents precisely the kind of early-stage, science-driven company we are passionate about supporting through our CVC activities,” said Dr. Joon Paek, Managing Partner of LOTTE HOLDINGDS Healthcare & Biopharmaceutical CVC. “We are truly excited to partner with the ClearideBio team at the pre-seed stage. This is an exceptional group of scientists and operators, and we look forward to supporting them as they lay the foundation for what we believe will be transformative clinical development.”

LOTTE HOLDINGDS CVC is firmly convinced that ClearideBio’s differentiated ADC approach, anchored by a pipeline of next generation programs targeting solid tumors and backed by an experienced leadership and advisory team, positions the company to overcome key challenges in today’s ADC landscape. Through this investment, LOTTE HOLDINGDS looks forward to actively supporting ClearideBio’s growth by leveraging the full breadth of capabilities across the LOTTE Group.

About LOTTE HOLDINGDS, CO., LTD.

Company Name: LOTTE HOLDINGDS, CO., LTD..

Headquarters: 3-20-1 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0023, Japan

Representative Director: Genichi Tamatsuka

Website: https://lotte-hd.com/

CVC Website: https://lotte-hd.com/bio-cvc/english/

LOTTE HOLDINGS engages in a diverse range of businesses, including its core confectionery and ice cream sectors, professional baseball team management, real estate, finance, CVC, hotels, and healthcare. Looking ahead, the company aims to drive further innovation in the food industry and boldly pursue the creation of new businesses by integrating opportunities from both Japan and South Korea.

Established in Tokyo, Japan, in 1948 with the manufacturing and sale of chewing gum, the LOTTE Group now operates with headquarters in both Japan and South Korea. The group conducts business across approximately 35 countries and regions worldwide, spanning sectors such as food, distribution, retail, biopharmaceuticals, healthcare, data centers, hotels and resorts, entertainment, and construction. Embracing the unified group vision of “Lifetime Value Creator,” LOTTE Group is committed to continually providing value throughout every stage of people’s lives.

About ClearideBio Therapeutics AG

ClearideBio Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to catalyzing cutting-edge antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) innovations into life-changing treatments for cancer patients worldwide. Through efficient development and agile partnerships, the company aims to deliver more tumor-specific actions with reduced systemic toxicity to unlock durable benefits for patients.

For more information, visit https://www.clearidebiotx.com/

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