SNU Eye Clinic Expands Global Medical Tourism Leadership Following Achievements at Guangzhou EVO ICL Summit

Award recipients recognized during the EVO ICL 10,000 milestone ceremony at the APAC Experts Summit. Dr. Chung Eui Sang of SNU Eye Clinic presents during the 4th EVO ICL APAC Experts Summit in Seoul, South Korea. Dr. Won Yeo Kyoung and Dr. Chung Eui Sang of SNU Eye Clinic attended the 4th EVO ICL APAC Experts Summit alongside ophthalmology professionals from across the Asia-Pacific region.

SNU Eye Clinic earns global recognition at the Guangzhou EVO ICL Summit, strengthening Seoul’s position as a leading destination for vision correction.

This recognition reflects our clinical data, surgical expertise, and commitment to delivering personalized vision correction aligned with global standards.” — Chung Eui Sang, Chief Director, SNU Eye Clinic

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SNU Eye Clinic announced major international achievements at the Guangzhou EVO ICL Global Summit, reinforcing Korea’s growing influence in implantable lens surgery and strengthening Seoul’s reputation as a leading destination for advanced vision correction and medical tourism.During the summit, SNU Eye Clinic recorded accomplishments across four key categories related to EVO Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL) procedures, highlighting its clinical expertise, educational leadership, and global collaboration in refractive surgery.International Recognition for Clinical ExcellenceChung Eui Sang, Chief Director of SNU Eye Clinic, received a commemorative award recognizing the completion of more than 10,000 cumulative EVO ICL procedures. The milestone reflects extensive clinical experience and consistently stable surgical outcomes for patients with high myopia and high astigmatism.As demand grows worldwide for vision correction options beyond corneal laser surgery, implantable lens procedures continue to attract international patients seeking high-precision and reversible solutions.Asia-Pacific EVO ICL Training Center DesignationSNU Eye Clinic was officially designated as an Asia-Pacific EVO ICL Training Center, a distinction awarded only to institutions demonstrating internationally recognized clinical standards and educational capabilities.The center will serve as a regional hub for ICL surgical training programs, international physician education, and clinical data exchange.This designation positions Seoul as an important center for ophthalmic innovation and professional training in Asia-Pacific.Global Advisory AppointmentDr. Chung Eui Sang was also appointed as an official EVO ICL Advisor for the Asia-Pacific region. In this role, he will participate in international clinical advisory activities, surgical standardization initiatives, and global physician education programs within the implantable lens surgery field.Recognition of Emerging Surgical LeadershipWon Yeo Kyoung, Director of SNU Eye Clinic and a member of the clinic’s dedicated ICL team, was named a Next Generation EVO ICL Specialist, recognizing her professional expertise and continued growth as a specialist in implantable lens surgery.Dedicated ICL Surgical SystemSNU Eye Clinic operates a specialized ICL-dedicated medical team managing the entire patient journey—from advanced diagnostic examinations and individualized consultation to surgery and structured postoperative care.By analyzing each patient’s ocular condition in detail, the clinic provides customized lens implantation solutions designed to optimize visual quality, surgical safety, and long-term outcomes.Leadership in Modern Vision CorrectionBeyond implantable lens procedures, Dr. Chung Eui Sang has contributed to the advancement of refractive surgery worldwide. He was selected as one of only eleven international Global Investigators involved in early clinical research for SMILE surgery, helping support its clinical introduction in Korea. He later participated in clinical trials for SMILE Pro, a next-generation vision correction procedure.Dr. Chung is also recognized as the first surgeon in Korea to introduce and perform Toric ICL surgery for astigmatism correction and holds the prestigious ICL Expert Instructor certification from STAAR Surgical, authorizing him to train other ophthalmic surgeons internationally.His global influence was further highlighted when he became the first and only Korean physician included in the The Ophthalmologist Power List 2026, recognizing the world’s 50 most influential leaders in ophthalmology.Designed for International Patients and Medical TravelersSNU Eye Clinic operates a comprehensive multilingual consultation system supporting patients from around the world. International visitors can receive seamless communication, consultation, and treatment coordination throughout their medical journey.The clinic also offers an efficient treatment pathway allowing comprehensive eye examinations and surgery to be completed within a single visit, enabling overseas patients with limited travel schedules to undergo advanced vision correction during short stays in Seoul.Commitment to Global Standards of Care“This achievement represents more than awards or titles,” said Dr. Chung Eui Sang. “It reflects international recognition of the clinical data, surgical expertise, and patient-centered treatment system developed at SNU Eye Clinic. We will continue delivering highly personalized vision correction solutions while contributing to global ophthalmic standards.”With rising global demand for premium eye care and Korea’s expanding medical tourism sector, SNU Eye Clinic aims to continue welcoming patients worldwide seeking advanced and personalized vision correction in Seoul.

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